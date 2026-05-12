Welcome back Hi-Fiers,

Last week, my newsletter highlighted five singles-compilation albums by 80s artists, including Discography by Pet Shop Boys. That post bridged a gap between my most-read newsletter to date, which chronicled the hugely successful debut album Please, and what comes next. For music fans in the US, Pet Shop Boys faded into obscurity after that. This post is here to set the record straight: not only did their output continue, it grew more ambitious, more adventurous, and more relevant with every decade.

They continue to set trends. The list of artists who have actively sought them out over the last two decades tells you everything you need to know:

Madonna

The Killers

Lady Gaga

Robbie Williams

Jean Michel-Jarre

Soft Cell

Noel Gallagher (and the High Flying Birds)

Philip Oakey (of Human League)

Albums of the Millennium

The 90s had been kind to Pet Shop Boys. They single-handedly orchestrated Liza Minelli’s comeback and co-wrote and produced album, Results, reviving her chart presence on both sides of the Atlantic. They wrote “Confidential” for Tina Turner, playing keyboards on the track themselves, with Neil providing backing vocals on her 1996 Wildest Dreams recording. And in that same year, they remixed David Bowie’s “Hallo Spaceboy,” then joined him on stage at the Brit Awards to perform it live. Not bad for a duo the US music industry had already written off. Entering the 21st century, the UK and the world held their breath. What came next surprised everyone.

Release (2002)

This was a band whose Chris Lowe had famously declared “burn the guitars”: keyboards are king. So when he was the one pushing for more guitars on the next album, fans had every right to be confused. PSB retreated from London to the countryside, recording at Neil’s home studio for the first time. They brought in friend of the band, Johnny Marr, who contributed guitar to seven of the album’s ten tracks. The result was their most stripped-down record to date: acoustic, live instruments, and strings instead of synths.

The NME called it their worst album. The charts disagreed. It charted high across the UK and globally, and hit number one on the US dance charts. Fans and the world accepted the change in mood, even if the critics didn’t.

“Home” and “London” are the standout tracks for me. It’s an album that bucks every trend they set for themselves, and that alone makes it worth having in the catalogue.

They kicked off the century with a 180 degree turn, and everyone came along for the ride.

Fundamental (2006)

Four years after the guitar-led detour of *Release*, PSB went back to their electronic roots and came back with full force. They brought with them a familiar name: Trevor Horn, the man behind “Left to My Own Devices,” and the production mastermind behind Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s “Relax” and ABC’s “Poison Arrow.” This was their first full studio album with the legendary producer.

The result was their most political album to date. Neil Tennant had things to say, and Trevor Horn gave him the orchestral firepower to say them. “I’m With Stupid” imagines the relationship between Tony Blair and George W. Bush: two leaders who took the world into a war in Iraq built on lies. Sharp, danceable, and cutting. “Psychological” and “Minimal” round out an album that announced, loudly, that PSB were back.

The album’s liner notes carry a dedication to Mahmoud Asgari and Ayaz Marhoni, two Iranian teenagers publicly hanged in July 2005. Their case drew international attention and fierce debate; gay rights groups maintained they were executed for being gay, while Iranian officials cited other charges. PSB’s dedication said everything about where they stood.

The limited edition release included a bonus disc, Fundamentalism, featuring a re-recording of “In Private” as a duet with Elton John. The song was originally written by PSB for Dusty Springfield, who took it to number 14 in the UK in 1989. Hearing Elton John step into that role, alongside Neil Tennant, gives it an entirely different dimension.

Yes (2009)

After the orchestral grandeur of Fundamental, PSB made a sharp left turn. They handed production duties to Brian Higgins and his Xenomania team, the pop hitmaking machine behind Cher’s era-defining “Believe” and many of Kylie Minogue’s biggest hits. In fact, several of the songs that ended up on Yes were originally written for Kylie. When she passed, PSB kept them.

Honestly, by this time, I was not really sure if the Pet Shop Boys had another great album in them. This one was a creative renaissance. Johnny Marr was back to lend his guitar to a few tracks: “Beautiful People,” “Did You See Me Coming?,” “Building a Wall,” and “Pandemonium.”

The opening track, “Love Etc.,” resonated with me for so many reasons. The economic collapse of 2008, with its knock-on effects across Europe, juxtaposed against the rise of tech-bro billionaires: this song captured the excess of corporate greed perfectly. “King of Rome” is one of the best songs ever written.

It was on the b-side of the “Love Etc.” single that Philip Oakey collaborated with Pet Shop Boys, singing on “This Used to Be the Future.”

The Most Incredible Thing (2011)

Some time around 2007, Chris Lowe read a collection of Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tales. One in particular grabbed his attention: “The Most Incredible Thing.” The story is about a competition to invent the most incredible thing, the winner of which would earn a princess’s hand in marriage and half the kingdom. Coincidentally, Neil Tennant had recently been approached by the Royal Ballet, who wanted to put together a show against a soundtrack of Pet Shop Boys hit songs.

The Pet Shop Boys instead suggested they create a new work inspired by the fairy tale. Thus, their first commissioned ballet was born. The ballet received awards and accolades. It highlighted, once again, the creative range and depth of this band.

Elysium (2012)

This is the band’s most difficult album and, by most accounts, their least loved. Both Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe acknowledge it alienated listeners; longtime fans largely didn’t come back for it. Opting for piano and string sounds instead of dance beats and synths, it was a commercial and artistic misstep. Even PSB completists tend to leave this one on the shelf. An album of slower piano and strings, in and of itself is not a death sentence. In a decade of hits, this one is just a dud.

Electric (2013)

If Elysium showed signs that Pet Shop Boys were flatlining, then Electric was a defibrillating shock to the system. It became their highest-charting album on the US Billboard charts since their debut, Please.

This does not sound like a band that has been making music for three decades. The music is not a throwback; it’s the future of synth-powered electronic music.

This was perhaps the beginning of PSB bursting out of the niche the US music industry had pigeonholed them into. A newer generation of marketing personnel and record company executives, with blinders off, finally saw Pet Shop Boys for the pioneers and iconic artists they were.

The record starts with a bang: “Axis.” My favorite on this album is “Love Is a Bourgeois Construct.” This was the soundtrack to my life during a period when I moved back to the UK with my family. The album also, surprisingly, features a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Last to Die.” Listening to it, it sounds like a Pet Shop Boys song.

Super (2016)

The longest break between albums led to Super, featuring the same producer as Electric, Stuart Price. It has a similar vibe: synth-heavy, danceable, and built for a room with a proper sound system.

Most every song on this album belongs in a nightclub.

“The Pop Kids” speaks to me: the nostalgia, the shared memory of growing up with this music.

“Sad Robot World” was inspired by Chris Lowe witnessing robots washing cars and assembling parts in a VW plant.

“The Dictator Decides” coincided beautifully with Trump’s first term. The band, by this point, could not hide their disgust. It’s equally aimed at Putin, Orban, Boris Johnson, and the US presidency.



The joke is I’m not even a demagogue Have you even heard me giving a speech? My facts are invented I sound quite demented

Hotspot (2020)

Another four-year break, and the third and final album with Stuart Price.

This was the year Pet Shop Boys were scheduled to tour as co-headliners with New Order for the Unity tour. Then Covid happened.

Hotspot was recorded at the famed Hansa Studios in Berlin, where Bowie recorded his celebrated trilogy of Low, Heroes, and Station to Station, and where U2 found the inspiration that produced Achtung Baby and Zooropa.

Even though this is a synth-heavy album, it was recorded using the studio’s analogue equipment: a deliberate departure, since most of their albums had been recorded digitally.

The lyrical content through some of the songs is reminiscent of Elysium: deeper, more personal. Many themes were inspired by Berlin itself, books they read about the city, and films set there.

The standout for me is “Burning the Heather,” featuring Bernard Butler, Suede’s co-founder and original guitarist.

“Monkey Business” is their funkiest song to date, reminiscent of Donna Summer and Moroder but with the swagger of the 90s Madchester scene. I can hear Happy Mondays, Stone Roses, and Ian Brown in this song.

My Beautiful Laundrette (2020)

In the same year, Pet Shop Boys composed music for a stage production based on the 1985 British film of the same name. This one is very close to my heart, as a British-Asian expat living in the US. Writer and director Hanif Kureishi’s story is set in South London and follows Omar, a young British-Pakistani man, and his friendship and eventual relationship with a troubled Englishman named Johnny.

Naturally, this story spoke to Neil and Chris, one they almost could have written, so they did what only such seminal artists could. They realized it in their own artistic language.

Nonetheless (2024)

Now we arrive at the present. An aptly named album, and what I would argue is the best Pet Shop Boys album to date: the defining record of their 21st-century run.

If Nightlife captured PSB at the forefront of the 90s electronica renaissance, Nonetheless is its spiritual successor: not a sequel, but another book in the same series. The same characters, thirty years wiser. They have learned from the missteps of Bilingual and Elysium, leaning into their influences rather than indulging them. Bossanova, orchestral backdrops, ambient and atmospheric textures: all present, none overdone. This is PSB at their most mature, and paradoxically, their most fearless.

No topic is off limits here: Brexit, the rise of right-wing fascism across Europe, the struggles of the LGBTQ community. But it is handled with panache, wit, and just enough metaphor to make it sting without turning the album into a lecture.

“Loneliness” opens the album with a bang. In the tradition of Latin and South American music, famous for pairing euphoric, danceable grooves with heartbreaking themes, who could imagine dancing maniacally to a song with that title? You will. When you listen to it, you WILL dance like no one is looking.

“Schlager Hit Parade” is political satire at its sharpest. Using the warm, nostalgic glow of German schlager music as its vehicle, the song skewers Europe’s habit of humming along cheerfully while fascism rises in the background. Lines like “Gesundheit Europa” land like a punchline that isn’t quite funny. Generational amnesia dressed up in lederhosen.

“New London Boy” is the album’s emotional centerpiece. While bands like Bronski Beat and Erasure were openly gay and wore their activism on their sleeves, PSB spent decades being deliberately oblique: coded lyrics, third-person narratives, themes you had to lean in to catch. “Being Boring” hinted at a life lived on the margins. “New London Boy” comes all the way out. Thematically it is a sibling to “New York City Boy,” but where that song was ecstatic and ravey, this one is a confession. Tennant writes about a young man leaving home to unlock who he is, navigating a London of skinheads and gay bars and the slow, terrifying process of becoming himself. The defiance and the vulnerability share the same line. He is not an activist here; he is a witness to his own life. After four decades, that is more powerful than any manifesto.

“New London boys can’t afford to be scared You take it on the chin and win in your head Skinheads will mock you, call you a fag Last laugh is yours, there’s a brick in your bag”

“Dancing Star” is an upbeat, danceable tribute to Rudolf Nureyev: the Tatar-born, Muslim-heritage ballet dancer who grew up in Siberia and became one of the most gifted performers of the 20th century. In 1961, knowing he faced imprisonment if he returned home, he broke from his KGB handlers at a Paris airport and defected to the West. The song captures that drama with characteristic PSB elegance. It also speaks to the band’s long and deep connection with Russia and its people: a relationship that has seen them speak out in support of Alexei Navalny and other activists, and stand openly with the Ukrainian people.

“New Bohemia” is another highlight: Beatlesque in structure, noir in spirit. A tongue-in-cheek portrait of Los Angeles as a faded silent-film starlet, glamorous and slightly deluded, whose best days are behind her. Affectionate and cutting in equal measure.

“Bullet for Narcissus” is a classic PSB dance track with a dark heart. The lyrical target is fanaticism and the cult of the despot: a song that casts its net across the current rulers of Russia, the US, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, and beyond. Pointed, precise, and utterly danceable.

“Love Is the Law” closes with a noir meditation on the dark side of sex work. Atmospheric, shadowy, and quietly devastating.

“Secret of Happiness” rounds out a near-flawless set. Slower and more contemplative, it carries the bossanova and jazz influences that run through the album like a thread. In tone and lyrical mood it recalls “It Comes As a Surprise”: reflective, a little melancholy, and utterly beautiful.

For a band in their fourth decade, Nonetheless is an album that looks forward, not back. It is ahead of the curve for electronic and synth music, once again paving the way for artists half their age to follow. Anytime the US writes them off, they respond with something like this.

Most bands get one era. Pet Shop Boys are on their fourth.

Nine studio albums in twenty-two years. Ballets, film scores, stage productions. Collaborations sought out by Madonna, Lady Gaga, and The Killers. A catalogue that spans guitar detours and dancefloor bangers, political broadsides and deeply personal confessions. And a 2024 album that stands comfortably among the best records released that year, by anyone, at any age.

The Pet Shop Boys never chased relevance. They just kept making music on their own terms, and relevance kept finding them. That is a rarer achievement than any chart position. And if Nonetheless is any indication, they are not done yet.

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