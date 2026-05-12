Hi-Fi Amateur

Hi-Fi Amateur

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Howard Salmon's avatar
Howard Salmon
10h

This was fascinating, and in many ways one of my favorite pieces of yours.

For me, Pet Shop Boys effectively ended somewhere in the mid-90s. Not because I stopped liking them, but because life moved on. I was exploring other music, my listening habits were changing, and eventually I left the homeland altogether. They remained a band I loved with real affection, but more as part of a particular period of my life than as an active, ongoing musical relationship.

That is what made this piece so valuable. You did not simply make the case that they carried on. You made the case that they kept evolving, kept responding to the world, and kept finding new ways to be themselves without becoming trapped inside their own legacy.

I especially liked the way you framed the 21st-century work as a series of reinventions rather than a long decline with occasional highlights. Release as the guitar-led detour, Fundamental as political force, Yes as renaissance, Electric as the shock back to life, and Nonetheless as a late-career statement that sounds forward-facing rather than nostalgic — that arc really landed for me.

It also made me think about how easy it is to freeze an artist at the point where they intersected most strongly with our own lives. For me, Pet Shop Boys are still tied to Britain, youth, pop intelligence, irony, elegance, and a particular kind of urban melancholy. But your piece reminded me that while I was moving away from them, they were still moving too.

That is the best kind of music writing: it doesn’t just confirm what you already know. It sends you back to listen again.

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Michelle Chow's avatar
Michelle Chow
17h

please tell me you caught them @ Obscure in Camden last month! 💛

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