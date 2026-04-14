Hi-Fi Amateur

Hi-Fi Amateur

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Kevin Alexander's avatar
Kevin Alexander
Apr 14

“To Be In Your Eyes” is an all-timer. Really happy to see it on this list! A lot of people are about to find one of their new fave songs by the band.

Asteroid No4 did a great cover of it as well:

https://theasteroidno4.bandcamp.com/track/to-be-in-your-eyes

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Memoirs of a Music Junkie's avatar
Memoirs of a Music Junkie
Apr 20

Hey man---thanks for responding. And for sharing the article. Just got through reading/listening in real time to most of the selections! Great article! I know I'm in the minority here, but I wish The Church would have returned, even briefly, maybe for a couple of records --or even just a few songs--to the less abstract, surreal, less overtly psychedelic and moody stuff they hung their hat on in the late 90s and 2000s-2010s. I mean I love their psychedelia, but by devoting themselves so uncompromisingly to that vibe, they shortchanged themselves (and fans) to that earlier songcraft that you highlighted in your piece.

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