Hi-Fi Amateur

Hi-Fi Amateur

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
American Song's avatar
American Song
6d

Great article! Hey Day, in my opinion, is the best album the Church ever released.

In the summer of ‘87, I took a backpacking trip through Europe. I turned 22 while I was there. The freedom of the streets, the intoxicating sense of discovery, the amazing way a man can only feel when he’s young and totally unhindered; Hey Day was the perfect sound track for that trip and it was through my Sony Walkman (!!) and in my ears most of the time.

Just one mild critique on your very blog; Hey Day actually preceded Starfish by a few years but, if I’m not mistaken, you seem to suggest in your article that it was the other way around.

You mention the Church as a live experience in your piece too. They were a powerful live band - and the songs from Hey Day were show stoppers every time!

Cheers!

Reply
Share
7 replies by Hi-Fi Amateur and others
Jeff “H” Harrington's avatar
Jeff “H” Harrington
5d

Welcome back, man!

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ali Awan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture