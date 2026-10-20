from l-r Marty Willson Piper (guitars) Peter Koppes [back towards the wall] (guitars), Steve Kilbey [front pink shirt] (vocals, bass guitar), Richard Ploog (drums/percussion)

Welcome back Hi-Fiers,

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes

It’s been a minute, folks, and a long time coming. The last couple of months have been rough, and getting back to writing hasn’t been easy. Steve Goldberg pulled me out of the doldrums by inviting me onto his STUDS series, where we went six rounds on songs called “Crazy.”

Luckily, I also had this little gem in the oven and just needed to dust it off. So here goes…

Any time I sit down to write about The Church, I stop dead in my tracks. There’s too much in my head, decades of records, interviews, conversations, and opinions, and all of it wants out at once. So this time, I’m not going to tell the whole story. I’m going to tell you about one feeling.

This is about the band’s 4th studio album (if you don’t count the EP’s in between).

Forty years ago this January, Heyday landed in American record stores. The first time I heard it, I was sure I’d heard it before. I hadn’t. Maybe it was from hearing the songs live during the Starfish concert in ‘88.

Heyday released (November 1985 Australia, January 1986 US)

Already Yesterday?

I can’t tell you exactly when Heyday came into my life. That was more than 30 years ago, and my memory isn’t going to settle it. What I do remember is the feeling.

When “Columbus” came on, I knew it. I knew that riff and the way it drives forward like it’s late for something. It felt like a song I’d grown up with, which was impossible, because I hadn’t.

I’ve spent years wondering where that familiarity came from. At 11 or 12, I watched a lot of MTV, so maybe the video slipped past me one afternoon and lodged itself somewhere in the back of my brain. Or maybe it was my older cousins, who were Church fans long before I was. On one of their visits, maybe the tape was playing in the car while I sat in the back seat, paying attention to nothing in particular.

Maybe neither of those things happened. It doesn’t really matter. Déjà vu doesn’t need a source to be real.

Part of it may have been the look of the thing. On the cover, the band wear paisley shirts, and the whole record carries a throwback, late-60s air. Then there’s the sound: chiming, jangling guitars with that Rickenbacker ring so many people have traced back to the Byrds. Heyday sounds like a record that was already old when it arrived, and I mean that as the highest compliment. It was built to feel remembered.

It took me a long time to realize the familiarity wasn’t only in the sound. It was in the story the album tells. We’ll get there.

Promises and Miracles

When Heyday came out, I was blissfully unaware of it. I was very aware of Simple Minds, though. “Sanctify Yourself” and “Alive and Kicking” were everywhere, and in my young mind, they were already a big band. By the time The Church’s hit album, Starfish came around, Simple Minds were huge, and I’d learned the name Peter Walsh, the producer behind their breakthrough, New Gold Dream.

What I didn’t know until much later was that The Church loved early Simple Minds too, everything up through New Gold Dream. Over the years, I’ve had the chance to talk about Heyday with Steve Kilbey and Peter Koppes, and the way they told it, their request going into the album was simple: get us Peter Walsh. And they got him.

Before he ever met the band, Walsh asked for their entire back catalogue. He wanted to understand what they were about before he touched a single fader. The band didn’t know what to expect from him, but the one thing they never expected was that he’d turn out to be a fan.

What Walsh did with that understanding was mostly get out of the way. He encouraged them to play live in the studio and to chase the spontaneity of the room, the happy accidents and found sounds that only happen when four people are playing at once. Above all, he made space for the thing that made The Church, The Church: the conversation between Koppes and Marty Willson-Piper on guitar.

Heyday is where that conversation peaks. The two guitars weave counter melodies around each other, chord against chord and line against line, and something strange happens where they overlap. Keen listeners have long talked about a phantom instrument on this record, a third voice nobody actually played. It’s the harmonics of the two guitars combining into a frequency of their own. Some hear a mandolin; some hear something they can’t name. Put on headphones and you’ll start hearing it everywhere. That ghost was born in Walsh’s studio, out of two guitarists playing together in real time.

Walsh also pushed the band toward a bigger palette, adding horns and strings. Not every experiment landed, but when one did, the result was cinematic, almost Beatle-esque. The two best examples come near the end of the album, and that’s where we’re headed.

Emerald Haunt in Overdrive

Because I started with Starfish, I spent years thinking its opener, “Destination,” was too slow a build. Some days, I found it boring. Time has been kind to that song, and I’ve come to appreciate how that album unfolds. Still, I love the contrast with Heyday, because it doesn’t build. It bolts. Enter the opening song for this album, “Myrrh”.

Think about waiting for a band to walk out on stage. The lights go down, the crowd starts buzzing, and the opener has one job: grab you. That’s “Myrrh.” It’s a show opener, a song version of horses out of the gate.

Then that opening line:

“Emerald haunt in overdrive”

It’s a very cut-and-paste, Bowie kind of line. Who knows what it means? But it conjures a team of horses bursting out of the gate in some extraterrestrial desert. I was deep in my T.S. Eliot phase back then, reading The Waste Land, and “Myrrh” conjured all of those visions for me.

And the song doesn’t just start strong; it goes out strong with a soaring e-bow lead melody on guitar to carry the song out on a high note.

The paradox of “Myrrh”

Myrrh is a gift, the stuff of merchant caravans and wise men crossing the desert. But listen to the line,

”nightmare descent into Jericho city”

That isn’t a friendly caravan. That’s an invading army. Something is coming over the horizon, and it ain’t bringing presents.

But that’s just one interpretation. It’s also a metaphor for the band at the time, flying to different corners of the globe for publicity, and filming music videos. Being on tour, arriving in a “nightmare descent” to an unknown city, and playing to a crowd. In such situations they can be the invading army, or prisoners of war on stage playing to an angry mob.

“We need slaves and robes and personal favors,

We need microphones and manifolds….

Struggling like a fool with my junk and my jewels….”

Let Me Lie In Here With You

I can’t remember if I read this somewhere, or if it was in conversation with Marty himself or Steve. But I recall reading that the riff for “Tristesse” turned up while Marty was noodling on his guitar outside the rehearsal room. Steve heard it, was mesmerized, and wanted to build the whole song around it.

You can hear why. The riff rings from start to finish, seductive and hypnotic, like a bell you can’t stop hearing. The rest is Kilbey’s lyric, which roams the whole planet, from Dodge City to Bombay to the melting polar ice caps. On the surface, it’s a love song. But a love song to whom? It could be something mythic, Saturn and Gaea, sky and Mother Earth. As with most of Kilbey’s writing, the listener has to decide.

Here’s my reading. Scattered through the verses, never stated outright, are images of a planet under siege.

I was working in an orchard That grew the strangest fruit…. The children cannot hear you, they only want your loot… You hold onto their essence, like a parachute.

They never believed you were in distress

And near the end, the elements come undone:

Waters inflamed

Fires burned out

Ice melting down

Conquistadores and Objectors

Which brings me back to “Columbus,” the song that started all this.

It’s the catchiest tune on the album, no contest, riding a riff that never lets up. But listen to what it’s about. The whole song turns on one line, “Oh Columbus, I never should have let you go”.

It’s sung like a lament.

And then comes the chill: “We don’t possess a single empty tear or furrowed brow”. Not a single tear for the people already living in the lands he “discovered,” and not a moment’s thought for the terror and erasure that came after. It reminds me of Neil Young’s “Cortez the Killer,” only turned inside out. Young sings from the shore, watching in wonderment as the ships arrive. Kilbey sings from the deck, lamenting the horrors about to be unleashed.

I’ve always loved historical themes in my rock songs, and The Church have always gone there. Ancient Persia, ancient Greece, empires rising and falling; it’s part of their DNA. On Heyday, though, it starts to feel like more than scattered imagery. Look at the running order: an army on the horizon, a planet under siege, a conquistador sent across the sea.

Having studied many of the Church albums and songs, their songs are ultimately love songs. Abundance of, lack of, yearning for. So I’m not stating that this is a “war” album or a political album by any means. I just found a theme for my writeup to thread through the songs, and it’s more like a river that runs beneath the floorboards of the album.

“Already Yesterday” might be the album’s conscience. I hear it as a song about the people who refuse, or at least stop to look in the mirror while everything around them burns.

We don’t feel those locks and chains We won’t listen to the lizard part of our brains

Giving us orders

That’s the oldest, most violent wiring we have, and someone is refusing its orders.

Then there’s

Mechanical bird of prey

Sing for your emperor…

And finally,

Disconnected, drift away, nobody’s questioning Head silver, feet of clay, who is surrendering? They fall in our heyday, I am remembering..

That old biblical image of an empire built to crumble, with a question hanging in the air about who will give in first.

One final anecdote on this. This is the second song in Church canon where Steve Kilbey makes a callback to a previous song. In the song “One Day” from the album Seance, there’s a throwaway line as the song fades out that’s lifted directly from “Bel Air” from their first album Of Skins and Heart.



In “Already Yesterday” it’s a reference to a song itself as a fictional location.

Another morning I’ll be gone

I start the car for Violet Town, then maybe Avalon ....

“Violet Town” is a song from Remote Luxury, the EP that preceded Heyday.

I’ve decided to include a clip of this song, recorded 25 years after the release of the album in the US. It was from a live broadcast on Seattle’s KEXP, and is a complete reimagining of the song, given a Beatlesque treatment. As much as I love the album version, this is my favorite version of the song.



Side one closes with “Happy Hunting Ground,” an instrumental that every band member contributed to and shares songwriting credit on.

It also contains one of Walsh’s string experiments that works beautifully. The song is almost a 2 parter, with the first almost 2 minutes being a Far Eastern sounding instrumental. It’s widescreen and swelling, a breath between battles. Then the strings, plucked staccato, and the guitars interplaying with them begins the 2nd half of the song. Paired with “Already Yesterday,” it’s one of the best stretches of music the band ever made.

This song has a sibling from the recording sessions that never made it on the album, but it’s worth an honorable mention, “Trance Ending”. It merges the themes of “Myrrh” and the sound of “Happy Hunting Ground”, and has a more Middle Eastern sounding flair to it. Later reissues of the album include it, luckily.

Bacchanalia

If “Already Yesterday” is the conscience, “Tantalized” is what happens when the conscience loses.

This is the frenzy, the horror after the city falls: the looting, the bloodlust, the bacchanalia the history books leave out. You can hear all of it in the arrangement. The drums are frenetic, the guitars are percussive and dissonant, and the horns and strings don’t soften a thing. They make it wilder. Everything careens, and somehow it all holds together.

The guitar approach sounds like both Peter and Marty were channeling John McKay from Siouxsie and the Banshees’ first album. Given Marty’s own account of the studio recording (linked below), I believe it was his approach. Approaching the guitar as a percussive instrument, the scratching of the strings up and down the neck. To give the song its glorious unease and sound of attack.

It’s the most punk rock song The Church ever recorded, and it has horns and strings on it. Think about how unlikely that is. Only Walsh ever got that out of this band.

Ironically, this was the most divisive song amongst fans when it came out. The first Church song, with horns front and center.

Since then, it’s the most requested song, and a crowd-pleaser live.

I had only two options I was going to share for the live video of this song. The Sydney Opera House version backed by a string orchestra (which would have matched closer to the live album version), or the 2010 ARIA (Australian Hall of Fame Induction). I went with the latter. To show the magic of Marty Willson-Piper and Peter Koppes guitar playing can conjour any soundscape they choose. Plus it kicks ass.

Venus Set Me Free

The last song on the album. “Roman” is the bands other great triumph with sound. There are no credited strings or horns. But the guitars make it sound like there is orchestration. The crescendos and swells are pure cinema, rising and falling like a camera pulling back over a battlefield at dusk. It’s the most Beatle-esque moment on the record, and it might be the most devastating.

Lyrically, there’s nowhere left to hide:

“what a feeling, baby, knowledge and brutality”

That’s an empire that burns the libraries before the villages. Then there’s the conquered man:

They’ve found another martyr, rather it was him than me They took away his language, then his memory

And finally, a line as bleak as anything the band ever wrote:

“We have to kill them bastards, then compose an elegy”

That’s empire in a sentence: conquer, erase, then write the poem. The army that appeared on the horizon in “Myrrh” has finished its work, and now it’s writing the history.

Notice the shape of the whole thing, too. Heyday opens like a concert and closes like a film. In between, the songs don’t just follow the theme; they follow the peaks and valleys, the charges and the breathers, the way a good setlist does. Whether that came from Walsh, the band, or both, I can’t say for sure. But in 1985 and 1986, The Church had found a winning formula: a strong opener to grab you, and a cinematic closer to leave you staring at the ceiling.

Ornamental or Warm and Gentle

There’s one more chapter to this story.

For years, Peter Koppes and Marty Willson-Piper had been writing in the shade of Steve Kilbey’s greatness. By Heyday, both were coming into their own, and it showed. Each got a song on the record: “As You Will” from Koppes and “The View” from Willson-Piper. You won’t find them on the vinyl, but they’re on the cassette and CD editions, and they’ve ridden along on every reissue since.

Marty had already stepped out of that shade. On Remote Luxury, two of his songs, “Volumes” and “10,000 Miles,” made it onto a Church record. “The View” carries on down that path. It doesn’t really sound like a Church song; it sounds like a Marty solo song, and a strong one. It would make a good companion to “10,000 Miles,” though sonically, it wouldn’t have fit on that record either. It stands a little apart from Heyday’s theme, feel, and sound, and it’s great on its own terms.

“As You Will” was a first: the first Peter Koppes song on a Church record, and everyone’s introduction to his songwriting. It’s a great one, and it sits comfortably inside the world of Heyday.

It also started a tradition. From then on, every Church album carried a contribution from each guitarist.

I Heard the Sirens Play Just Like an Orchestra

That thing about déjà vu.

Maybe I did catch the “Columbus” video on MTV. Maybe I heard it at my first Church concert in 1988. Maybe my cousins did play the tape in the car. But I think the real reason Heyday felt familiar is that it tells the oldest story we have. Armies cross deserts. Conquistadores set sail. The earth takes the damage. A few people refuse, and the rest give in to the frenzy. Then someone takes away a people’s identity, land, and language, then their memories, and writes them an elegy.

We’ve all heard it before, and we’ll hear it again.

Even the songs I sometimes skip, like “Night of Light,” carry that same ache. There’s something nostalgic in its sound and its words, as if it’s remembering something on our behalf.

Forty years on, Heyday still sounds like a record I knew before I ever heard it. I used to think that was a trick of memory. Now I think it’s the point. Some albums capture a moment. This one captures something that keeps happening, which is why it never sounds dated. It always sounds like “already yesterday”.

Before You Go

Further Reading

Heyday recording liner notes. From ex-band-guitarist Marty Willson-Piper in his blog, giving an insiders view from the studio on what actually happened.

The Church in 10 Songs, covering the road from their first album through Remote Luxury, right up to the doorstep of Heyday.

Artist Spotlight: Simple Minds, from Glaswegian punk rockers to cerebral dance music, including the New Gold Dream era that made The Church want Peter Walsh.

The Church 27 albums deep Pt 1: my gargantuan undertaking of ranking every Church album ever. If this post has deepened your curiosity and you want to learn more about their music and where this album ranks for me.

The Church 27 albums reconsidered Pt 2: another person’s perspective and rating of the same albums.

Jack Frost The Supergroup That Almost Was: Lead singer Steve Kilbey’s side project with ex-Go-Between songwriter, Grant McLennan.

Missed Last Week

STUDS #13: Crazy : I was the guest on Steve Goldberg’s Earworms and Songloops for his recurring STUDS series and we go “crazy”.

Thank you for reading this exploration. If this piece moved you, taught you something new, or reminded you why music still matters, please consider sharing or restacking it. These stories deserve to be told and remembered.

Share

Leave a like and tell me in the comments: Do you have a memory or connection with this album?

Leave a comment

Not a subscriber yet?

This is the kind of engaging work I want to keep creating. Subscribe so you don’t miss future deep dives and music explorations.

Support This Work:

HiFi Amateur will always be free to read. But if you find value in these deep dives and curations, upgrading to a paid subscription lets me know this work means something to you. Think of it as a virtual high-five or a nod to the record store clerk, no pressure, just appreciation.