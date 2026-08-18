Hi-Fi Amateur

Hi-Fi Amateur

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Kevin Alexander's avatar
Kevin Alexander
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Thanks for the kind words and shout! Everyone deserves to have a band like New Order or The Church in their lives. I'm not sure there's a record here that'd I'd deem unsalvageable, but there's also a couple I'm struggling to remember listening to. Gotta fix that Asap!

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