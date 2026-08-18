Welcome back Hi-Fiers,

Back after a longer absence than I planned, and back to unfinished business: part two of ranking twenty-seven Church albums.

It can be said I’m as devoted to the Church as Kevin Alexander is to New Order, and it shows the same way his does: he never lets a New Order record fall below C. Building this list, I found myself applying his own instincts more than once. Kevin left New Order’s Substance off his list entirely, a singles comp, nothing new. I did the same with Jammed, two side-long improvisations, twenty and thirty-five minutes, no songs in any real sense, off the list before the ranking even started. But Parallel Universe I kept, even though ninety percent of it is remixes and outtakes from a band that never released a dance single in its life, because unlike either of those, half of what’s on it lives nowhere else in the catalogue. It stayed, and it’s the only record here that dropped to a D.

But as I promised, I handed this task over to a brother in music. Just as I did, he ranked all twenty-seven without help, no peeking at my tiers, same rubric. I asked him to rate them cold. Then, once we’d both finished, we swapped ratings, and I asked him to tell me where I was wrong.

What follows is his ranking, in his own words. I was not expecting us to disagree as much as we did. But that’s what makes activities like this interesting. He’s asked to stay anonymous, and I’m respecting that. After his ranking, I’ll close with my own final thoughts.

HIS RANKING

Where a line has no note, we agreed.

S-TIER

Heyday (1985) — (HiFi Amateur: A)

Starfish (1988)

Priest=Aura (1992)

Untitled #23 (2009) — (HiFi Amateur: A)

Further/Deeper (2014) — (HiFi Amateur: B)

A-TIER

Seance (1983) — (HiFi Amateur: S)

The Hypnogogue (2023) — (HiFi Amateur: B)

B-TIER

The Blurred Crusade (1982) — (HiFi Amateur: S)

Remote Luxury / Persia (1984) — (HiFi Amateur: A)

Hologram of Baal (1998) — (HiFi Amateur: S)

Forget Yourself (2003) — (HiFi Amateur: A)

Uninvited, Like the Clouds (2006)

Eros Zeta and the Perfumed Guitars (2024)

C-TIER

Gold Afternoon Fix (1990) — (HiFi Amateur: B)

A Quick Smoke at Spot’s (1991)

A Box of Birds (1999) — (HiFi Amateur: B)

After Everything Now This (2002)

El Momento Descuidado (2005) — (HiFi Amateur: B)

El Momento Siguiente (2007) — (HiFi Amateur: B)

Man Woman Life Death Infinity (2017) — (HiFi Amateur: B)

D-TIER

Of Skins and Heart (1981) — (HiFi Amateur: B)

Sometime Anywhere (1994) — (HiFi Amateur: A)

Magician Among the Spirits (1996) — (HiFi Amateur: B)

Parallel Universe (2002)

E-TIER

Beside Yourself (2004) — (HiFi Amateur: C)

Shriek: Excerpts from the Soundtrack (2008) — (HiFi Amateur: C)

F-TIER

Back with Two Beasts (2005) — (HiFi Amateur: C)

My rubric stopped at D. His didn’t. E is a track or two worth keeping and the rest you won’t go back to. F is nothing to salvage.

His Take

S-Tier Picks

Heyday (1985)

They fall in our heyday

Amongst our species, some are magnetically drawn to the jangly sound of Rickenbacker’s and 12-string acoustic guitars that marinate within haunting melodies. It’s something akin to the way bees are pulled toward flowers or hummingbirds to nectar. When I first heard the opening riff to “Tristesse” on Heyday, I discovered I was amongst this classification of homo sapiens.

Heyday was a Meet the Beatles introduction [for me] because it had all four band members looking great on the album cover. Paisley shirts standing in front of Persian carpets, like a welcome postcard. I heard several songs played on our college radio station and was struck like a bolt from the blue. The album was warm and bright. Steve Kilbey’s voice was rich and inviting like the clouds. The centerpiece for me is “Tristesse.” Incredible lyrics, guitar interplay, and harmonies. On “Already Yesterday,” when he liltingly sings

another morning we’ll be gone, I’ll start the car for 10-mile beach, or maybe Avalon… (“Already Yesterday”)

it produces a beautiful melancholic ache within. There are several other classics such as “Columbus,” “Happy Hunting Ground,” “Tantalized,” “Roman,” and the list goes on. If one has a fever, the only prescription is a vinyl edition of Heyday.

Starfish (1988)

The Face of Today, Just a Scalpel Away

Having heard the "sirens call just like an orchestra," unlike Odysseus of the nimble wits, I hurled myself into the wine-dark sea to follow the sounds. When I awoke from my musical reverie on unknown sands, there was a Starfish lying next to me. (Steve Kilbey - untitled poem from liner notes of Starfish)

What more can be said about Starfish? Ali described it perfectly. For me, the centerpiece is “North, South, East, and West,” which fits in the pantheon of great songs inspired by LA. This album is the motherlode of iconic guitar riffs and hooks, weaving brilliantly between Marty Willson-Piper and Peter Koppes, the Keef and Ronnie of our generation. The question is which one is Keef? Oh no, MWP would be Keef for sure, and PK would be Ronnie, or even better perhaps, Mick Taylor. Seeing “Under the Milky Way” late at night on 120 Minutes made you feel emboldened because you knew what musical tribe you belonged to. They were mysterious and cool, and did I mention the guitars?

Priest=Aura (1992)

You’re So Deluxe, You’re So Divine

Priest=Aura, S-tier. Ali already sufficiently expressed this. Nothing more to add.

Untitled #23 (2009)

Such a Charmer

Untitled #23 is so good that even the album title is cool, like one of many paintings left unnamed. The opening chords on "Cobalt Blue" are so unique and the chord progression so unexpected it's like intergalactic jazz. "Happenstance" is one of my favorite Church songs, and it soars Floyd-like into the ether with a great expansiveness. There are all kinds of gems and surprises like "Anchorage," "Operetta," "Sunken Sun," "Lunar," but what's even more incredible is that perhaps the best song from this period might not even be on the digital album version. On the Pangaea EP is a sprawling magnum opus called "So Love May Find Us" that clocks in at 17.5 minutes. It's among the best things they've ever done. [HFA agrees and thought about adding the EP to the list]

Further/Deeper (2014)

Majesty and Power

For any Church album, set and setting are very important. Likely my most controversial choice was giving an S-tier to an album called Further/Deeper. This is a layered, dense, and ominous album. If you are in a reflective mood with an hour and 7 minutes to yourself, please put this on with high-quality headphones or a great stereo speaker system apparatus. With so many great songs and hooks, you’ll feel transformed.

Where I Diverge From Ali’s S-Tier

I Don’t Want to Bring Up, a Delicate Matter…

But I do have some digressions from Ali’s S-tier choices.

The Blurred Crusade (1982) - B

I agree that the Clearmountain production was sublime, you can hear the guitar clearly chiming through like a bell in beautiful arpeggios. Most of the songs are great too, but I’m more critical of tunes like “Field of Mars” and “Life Speeds Up.” For context, my entry point to the Church was Heyday, where Kilbey’s voice was warm and rich. When I heard Blurred Crusade, it was somewhat jarring in that his voice was less expressive and more rigid. To me, it sounded like he was singing with a slight cold or congestion. I still gave it a strong B grade, but it wasn’t quite S-tier for me.

Seance (1983) - A

I agree with him that I don’t mind the production either, even though the band didn’t like it. This album has some absolute masterpieces. The opening song “Fly” is an incredibly theatric opening to any album. I love most of the songs and gave this an A instead of an S because I think songs like “Electric,” “Travel by Thought,” and “It Doesn’t Change” could have used better editing to bring them down to around 3 minutes. Besides those few moments, the album is stellar, and it even includes “Something Special,” a beautiful tune, in the Apple Music version. In my opinion, it should have replaced “Electric” or one of those other ones.

Hologram of Baal (1998) - B

Hologram of Baal means a lot to me on a personal basis. It felt like a rebirth after Sometime Anywhere and Magician Among the Spirits. I was slightly more critical of the album compared to Ali due to a couple of filler songs for me: “This Is It” and “The Great Machine.” Songs like “Anaesthesia,” “Buffalo,” “Louisiana,” “No Certainty Attached,” however, are all S-tier songs.

The Two That Kept Moving

Gold Afternoon Fix (1990) - C

Gold Afternoon Flummoxed

In what parallel universe does it make sense to have Waddy Wachtel from Steve Nicks produce your album instead of John Paul Jones from Led Zeppelin? In a bizarre, spinal tap moment the band’s management committed musical malpractice by not letting them go with JPJ. This is fascinatingly recounted in MWP’s blog where he offered in depth reflections on the making of the album. In any case, I gave the album a C and Ali gave it a B. What draws my ire when relistening to songs from this period, is that the Russian Autumn Heart EP is better than half the actual GAF album.

In particular, the song the Feast has always been a masterpiece to me. Why isn’t this on the album? The song itself reminds one of a scene from a Russian novel, with the poignant, melancholic line at the end “if only you had been there.” In the liner notes to “A Quick Smoke at Spots” Steve Kilbey jokes that some of the songs on that archive album were better than the ones on the real album. That’s kind of how I feel about GAF, they had better songs they could have used. However, this band has more talent in their pinky fingers than most in the business so perhaps they believed they could whip up some magic in the studio by jamming out new songs. There are bits and pieces of bliss, but I still lament what JPJ could have done with “Terra Nova Cain”.

Sometime Anywhere (1994) - D

There are no bad Church albums, but in this exercise, I compared each to their heights and Sometime Anywhere, while a good album, pales in comparison to the magnum opus of Priest = Aura that came right before it or later with Untitled 23. I listened to SA all the time when it came out but somehow it fell into the dustbin of forgotten albums. Nothing pulled me back to it over the years as I had become more enamored with the work the band was doing in their common era, perhaps year 1 marked by Hologram of Baal and moving forward. I just listened to SA again and found it pleasant and at times, almost great, but for the Church that relegates it to a lower rating of which I gave it a D and Ali gave it an A.

While I don’t find the White Album in it like he does, there are still some amazing moments; “Dead Man’s Dream”, “Eastern”, “Loveblind”, “Day of the Dead”. “My Little Problem”…by all means some good tunes, but I’d call it a slightly Off-White or Beige album at best.

The Experimental Records

Finally, the other main area of difference

The other main area of difference was that I was harsher on their experimental albums: Shriek, Beside Yourself, and Back with Two Beasts. I give these albums E’s and an F, while Ali was more forgiving, grading them as C’s.

I have nothing against “deep space jams on an alien terrain” [“Terra Nova Cain”], but most of these tend to wander and go nowhere. That said, there are always some beauties you can find in the scrap heap

Beside Yourself (2004) - E

There is a song called “Crash Ride” that is one of the best Church songs ever. It’s hard to top lyrics like “I’m driving in a film down a French boulevard, I’m waiting in a café on South Head Road, I’m chopping up guitars with Nic Hard.” It’s an achingly beautiful song.

Back with Two Beasts (2005) - F

“Snowfaller” is excellent.

Shriek: Excerpts from the Soundtrack (2008) - E

“The Aan Tribal War” is really good and has some interesting hypnotic grunting.

Again, the majority of these albums wander aimlessly, with the rewards few and far between.

Hi-Fi Amateur: My Take

The Interdimensional Cruiser

Twenty-seven records, and here’s what I think holds them together.

From the beginning, The Church has been Steve Kilbey’s songs. In the golden age his was the only name on the writing credits, the words, the chord progressions, the worlds. And he has always had more songs in him than any album could hold, which is why the catalogue keeps spilling into companion records, Bastard Universe beside Hologram of Baal, Parallel Universe beside After Everything, Now This, Beside Yourself beside Forget Yourself, Back with Two Beasts beside Uninvited. Transmissions that came in too strong for one record to hold, so a second one had to catch the overflow.

The middle years opened the writing up, more collaborative, credits shared, and that period gave us some of the richest records here. But the reason the last four albums sound vital instead of tired, a band evolving rather than rehashing, is that they’re still locked on the same signal that started it all: Kilbey’s ideas, Kilbey’s chords, still coming through, no static, no drift.

There’s really only one other band that broadcasts like this, The Cure, where for decades the credits read Smith alone, every idea and arrangement pulled from one head. Those are the bands that stay vital across forty years: the ones with a single transmitter that never goes dark.

So take the tiers as two distinct listeners’ maps, not a verdict, coordinates for a trip you can take yourself. When the songwriter is this good, the signal this strong, the records buried down in C and D aren’t dead ends, they’re just farther out. Somewhere out there is a frequency that will find you. Go looking for it.

Before You Go

Previous Post

Read Part 1 of this series and my rankings of The Church’s 27 album discography

Coming Next Week

Jack Frost: The Supergroup That Almost Was. Steve Kilbey and Grant McLennan (The Go-Betweens) made two albums, and almost nobody noticed.

Leave a like and tell me in the comments: where would your tiers land? Which of these did we both get wrong?

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