Hi-Fi Amateur

Hi-Fi Amateur

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Jeff “H” Harrington's avatar
Jeff “H” Harrington
2d

“Welcome back Hi-Fiers” — I really do love that.

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Edward Stafford's avatar
Edward Stafford
3d

Really enjoyed reading this. So happy to read someone else say Priest=Aura is their best record. I agree with pretty much all your ratings except I would move GAF down a notch and Hypnogogue up a notch. But we're really picking nits at that point. Excellent deep dive. Nice work!

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