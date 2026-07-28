Welcome back Hi-Fiers,

The idea for this post came to me, when I read a few posts from Kevin Alexander and Sam Colt and a series they do when they rate albums using a letter scale their created (more about that later). So I thought, let’s tackle my favorite band The Church.

I thought this would be a week’s project. It’s taken two, and it’s still not one post, it’s two. Twenty-seven albums is a lot to hold in your head at once, and about halfway through I realized I was the wrong person to do it alone.

So I called in the person who got me into half this catalogue to begin with, the friend who handed me the back catalogue I mentioned above. An undertaking like this needs someone with a connection to this band as deep as mine, maybe deeper, and he’s spent as many decades with these records as I have. I gave him the same 27 albums, the same rubric, and asked him to rate them cold, no peeking at my list until his was done. By his own request for privacy he will remain anonymous, but the second post with his rating will be his own words.

Here’s the plan. This week is my ranking, top to bottom, my reasons, my history with each record. Next week is his, and where we disagree, which is often, and sometimes by a lot, he gets the last word on it. Think of this one as the opening argument.

My Origin Story With The Band (kind of…)

I got there the same way everyone else did. The video, the 12-string, the song about outer space that isn’t about outer space. I bought the cassette, played it to death, and mentioned it to my co-writer who was always a few records ahead of me. This was one of them. He had six albums I didn’t know existed, and he started handing them over one mix tape (or 2 albums) at a time.

That’s the thing about this band in America. There were always more records, and there was never a way to find out. The crowd that arrived with me in 1988 left, not because they lost interest, but because nothing showed them there was anything else. I stayed because I happened to know somebody.

I learned Starfish off the tab books, all of it, chords and solos and melodies, and it’s the reason I play a 12-string today. By the mid-nineties the band had no US contract, so a few of us did the job nobody else was going to: flyers for records we hadn’t heard, phone calls talking shops into stocking albums and telling them where to source them, in-store appearances. The rest ran on cassettes and dial-up.

This catalogue is longer than the industry intended. Some of these records exist because enough fans kept asking until asking worked.

How the Tiers Work

The format comes from Kevin Alexander and Sam Colt at On Repeat Records (mentioned above), whose discography rankings are the reason I wanted to try one. Max Freedman at Lavender Sound gets credit too, for the discipline of stating a verdict plainly and up front. But it comes down to two questions I ask of every record.

Do you skip anything? A record you play front to back, no reaching for the next track, has cleared a bar most albums never do.

Do you return to it, or just respect it? This is the one that does the real work. There’s a difference between a record I admire and a record I actually put on, and most of the sorting below happens on that line.

The tiers:

S: No skips. A record I don’t just admire, I live in.

A: Excellent, but with a flaw I can name: a track I skip, a decision I’d argue with. One thing short of untouchable.

B: Genuinely strong, but I admire it more than I reach for it. No shame in it; some of my favorite curiosities live here.

C: For the converted. A record the faithful will play front to back, that I wouldn’t hand a stranger as their first taste.

D: Half of it is worth your time. The other half is a document.

E: a track or two worth keeping, the rest you won’t go back to

F: nothing to salvage

My own list never reaches the last two. I’ll get to why at the end.

One honest caveat: the line between B and C is where I did the most agonizing, because it’s the line between “I respect this” and “I return to this,” and those feelings don’t always sit still. If you’d have sorted a few differently, good. That’s the point of doing it out loud.

S Tier

The Blurred Crusade (1982)

Their second album and they landed legendary producer Bob Clearmountain. And he did the thing the era’s big producers mostly didn’t: he stayed out of the way. The record doesn’t sound like the eighties. Put it on in any decade since and the production still reads as recent.

On an album that mostly leans bright and folk-rock, “Field of Mars” turns and goes somewhere else entirely, moody, atmospheric, almost goth. It’s also the rare time Kilbey let go of the reins, handing off a lead vocal and the writing of the middle section to Willson-Piper. He wouldn’t do that again until a few albums later.

Seance (1983)

The band has never liked how this record sounds. The production puts a scrim over songs that might have wanted air. That never changed my opinion that this was one of the best records ever written.

The second track on the album “One Day,” their most upbeat, most punk, a treasure trove of riffs, and underneath the drive the content isn’t upbeat at all. That paradox is the whole record: there’s more going on than the surface lets on. Play it enough and you stop hearing the production entirely. What’s left is the best writing on any of their first four albums, Kilbey no longer gesturing at mood but constructing it. Even “Fly,” two chords and a lyric nobody can decode, haunts the way the surreal lines in a Bowie song haunt. Nothing here is decorative.

Placed on songs and lyrics alone, which is the only argument that matters and the only one this album needs.

Starfish (1988)

The gamble, and it’s worth naming everything they bet. A new label in Arista. A move to Los Angeles. Waddy Wachtel producing. An American industry finally paying attention and expecting a return on it. That setup has flattened better bands than this one, and it usually flattens them the same way: the songs come back sanded down, aimed at a format, competent and dead.

What came back instead was the most disciplined record they ever made, and disciplined is not the same as tamed. Wachtel didn’t smooth the guitars out, he cleared space around them. The interplay that had been happening in a haze on the earlier records is suddenly legible: two players, two distinct jobs, neither one filling a gap the other left. You can follow both at once. That’s a production decision, and it’s the right one.

The record that broke them in America opens with “Destination,” not the hit. It buries the hit at track two and gets on with it. Side one closes on “North South East West,” side two on “Hotel Womb,” and neither placement is an accident. Both sides go somewhere and arrive.

Priest=Aura (1992)

The best record they ever made.

That’s the whole review, more or less, but it’s worth explaining what makes it hold. Everything here is slow, and slow is the hardest thing to do well. There’s no hook doing crowd control, no chorus arriving on schedule to bail out a verse that ran long. The songs are built out of patience: a bass figure that stays put while the guitars circle it, drums that decline to escalate, Kilbey delivering some of the best writing of his life at a volume that makes you come to him. Nothing on this album performs. It just is, at length, and by the fourth minute of any given track you’ve stopped noticing the running time. It features Jay Dee Daugherty on drums (from the Patti Smith band) and he joined as a full time member, and gets songwriting credit on a lot of songs on the album.

It’s also a hall-of-fame record that most of the world has never heard, which is not the same as saying it flopped. It never got a proper tour outside Australia. Never played in America at all.

There was one chance, in 2013. I didn’t take it, and then the lineup that made it was gone. That one still sits with me.

Play it end to end, in the dark, once. It’s not a record you dip into.

Hologram of Baal (1998)

By the late nineties this band had every reason not to exist anymore, and Hologram of Baal plays like it never got the memo. Koppes is back as a full member, writing, and armed with something new. Instead of the old two-guitar interplay, he turns his guitar into a sound-design instrument: controlled feedback and atmospherics that don’t read as guitar at all, on “Anaesthesia” something like a heart monitor, elsewhere a ship’s console or a signal tapping in the distance.

It’s the Radio-Activity trick, found sound as connective tissue, run on a guitar instead of a signal generator. The textures return, placed deliberately, even inside the tighter songs, so the record reads as one connected surface rather than ten tracks.

There’s an energy here that had gone quiet after Priest=Aura, some of it a lineup that’s finally settled, Powles no longer auditioning. A band this far in is supposed to be coasting. This one reaches back, pulls forward the ideas that got away on Gold Afternoon Fix, and sets them in tighter focus. Progression, not nostalgia.

A Tier

Remote Luxury / Persia (1984)

Full Bowie mode, and I mean that as the highest kind of compliment. This is the band reaching for texture as a lead instrument: E-bow, tremolo, delay, effects that, rumor has it, got there before Johnny Marr made the same sounds famous. Whether or not that’s literally true, the ambition is real and it mostly pays off. One track keeps it out of the top tier, “Maybe These Boys” is the one I’d reach past, and one skip is the difference between A and S. Everything around it is the sound of a band expanding its vocabulary in real time.

Heyday (1985)

This is the one that should have been as big as Starfish. The songs were there to do it, the Koppes and Willson-Piper interplay at its richest, lyrics reaching for T.S. Eliot and Lou Reed and Neil Young without embarrassing themselves in that company, “Tantalized” and “Columbus” as good as anything they’d write. It didn’t break them, but that’s a promotional failure, not a musical one, and it built the college-radio base Starfish cashed in three years later. What holds it at A rather than S is “Youth Worshipper,” which I skip, and a production job that doesn’t always serve the songs. A classic of their golden era all the same.

Sometime Anywhere (1994)

Their White Album, and I’ve called it that for years. Down to a duo, no drummer, the arranger gone, and none of that strain shows on the record, which is the point. Kilbey and Willson-Piper harmonize up front for the first time instead of one burying the other. Sequencers and drum machines arrive and don’t clunk. The improvisation is controlled, timeboxed, always finding its way back to the hook. It sprawls, and that sprawl is why it’s an A and not an S, a White Album is loved whole, not played airtight. But the writing outruns most of 1994, and it plays front to back.

Forget Yourself (2003)

This one walks into 2003 swinging. The band is still taking real swings this far in, restless and adventurous, and the songwriting hits with a force most of their contemporaries couldn’t touch that year. It also caught me at the right moment. The things that would eventually pull me away from music were starting to gather, and this record kept me afloat. Some of these songs still carry that weight for me. It doesn’t spin front to back every time, a track or two I’ll pass, which is the one thing keeping it out of the top tier. But it’s better than its reputation, and it mattered more than most.

Untitled #23 (2009)

The rediscovery record, the one that got Pitchfork and a new generation to look back. Kilbey and Willson-Piper co-writing, call-and-response vocals, a return to pre-Dark Side Floyd psychedelia rendered with three decades of craft behind it. It’s gorgeous and it’s assured. It stays out of the top tier for one honest reason: it isn’t quite a front-to-back listen for me the way the S-tier records are. But it’s the sound of a band being found again, and deserving it.

B Tier

Where the bulk of their albums fall for me.



Of Skins and Heart (1981)

The debut, and the highs are genuinely high. “The Unguarded Moment” put them on the charts and defined them for a decade, and a few tracks here hint at things they wouldn’t fully chase until decades later. The songwriting is strong from the start, no question, this is not a band fumbling to find itself.

But this isn’t the classic lineup yet, and the growing pains show. They hadn’t found their drummer, and Kilbey hadn’t found his voice. Lyrically the writing is already strong, but there’s something missing here that they’d lock into on the second record. High ceiling, unsettled floor.

Gold Afternoon Fix (1990)

This one moved around on me more than any record here, and that churn is the whole story of it. It’s the album I keep coming back to, and when I do, I play it start to finish, because every song has a story and the moment it threatens to drag, Marty or Peter steps in with some of the strongest writing either of them had put down yet, and the mood turns over.

It’s not my first pick to hand a newcomer, or my second. But it converted a whole cohort of people into lifelong fans, the way Starfish did me, “Metropolis” on 120 Minutes, a real US tour behind it. What keeps it here rather than higher is only this: it didn’t break new ground the way the records above it did, and 1990 was a wall, Violator, Heaven or Las Vegas. It doesn’t win that year. But no skips, real rotation, and a record I’d genuinely hand a stranger.

Magician Among the Spirits (1996)

The one I admire more than I play, which is the whole definition of this tier. Made after Koppes returned (for a song or two) and Powles came aboard for good, with violinist Linda Neil added to the palette, it’s ambitious in its percussion and vocal-effect experiments, closer to the sprawl of Meddle than to a tight songs record. Willson-Piper’s contributions, “Further Adventures of the Time Being” chief among them, anchor its strongest moments. It genuinely impresses me every time I return to it, which isn’t often. Reverence over rotation. That’s not a knock, it’s a category.

A Box of Birds (1999)

A covers record, but the opposite of a band buying time. Iggy Pop, Hawkwind, a deep-cut Harrison, John Foxx-era Ultravox, a buried Bowie, these are students of the form, not tourists, and nothing here is karaoke. Every song gets pulled into the band’s own gravity, Koppes standing in for whole string sections. No duds, real risks. But it’s homage, not their own vision, and part of what I love about this band is wondering where they’ll take me next. I admire it more than I reach for it.

El Momento Descuidado (2005)

The band reinterpreting and re-arranging its own back catalogue, hits and classics reworked from the ground up rather than dusted off. Members swap instruments, a few new songs sit alongside the old ones, and the whole thing sparked a real rediscovery, KEXP and KCRW airplay, a Radiohead-generation audience tracing the influence backward. I respect it more than I return to it, which lands it here. It beat most of 2005 and conceded, fairly, to Sufjan Stevens’ Illinoise.

Uninvited, Like the Clouds (2006)

This is the one that took me back.

I’d checked out of music entirely, for reasons that don’t belong in a ranking, and was only finding my way back when this arrived to remind me the Church still had something the new bands didn’t.

“Unified Field” is where it landed for me, the same triumphant charge and repetitive hook that made “One Day” work two decades earlier, except the punk guitar’s gone, phasers and space-rock in its place, the classic lineup playing like a single instrument. Willson-Piper’s “She’ll Come Back for You Tomorrow” and Koppes’s “Never Before” stand level with anything Kilbey brought, which almost never happens.

I won’t pretend I play it front to back. I go to four or five songs and they’re permanent. Not a record I put on whole, but one that holds tracks I’ll never be without, and I owe it more than its tier says.

El Momento Siguiente (2007)

See Descuidado: same treatment, more of the catalogue, a few new songs. Lost only to In Rainbows.

Further/Deeper (2014)

The first record without Marty Willson-Piper, and it had to prove there was still a Church without him. Ian Haug and Jeffrey Cain step in, and the answer is yes: strong songwriting, dense lyrics over the kind of soundscapes the shoegaze and dream-pop crowd have only lately come back to, Kilbey stretching into higher registers than usual. It isn’t in my heavy rotation, but that’s about Marty being gone, not the record. Strangers would love this, and they’d be right to.

Man Woman Life Death Infinity (2017)

Kilbey’s reported love of Bowie and Spacemen 3 always carried an aura of space-rock into the later-era Church. What this record does, with Ian Haug settled in, is lean all the way into it. The seeds were already down, in Forget Yourself, Back with Two Beasts, Shriek; this is the band committing to the direction rather than circling it. Kilbey’s writing anchors the sprawl, and the lineup sounds sure of itself.

The Hypnogogue (2023)

Both founding guitarists gone now, and by rights this should be where the band becomes a tribute to itself. It isn’t, and the reason is telling: Jeffrey Cain, a longtime collaborator, finally steps up as a credited writer, and the new players use their reverence for the old lineup as a foundation instead of a costume. The 12-string and electric interplay is still here, honored, but each of them brings his own flavor to it. Meanwhile Kilbey is doing what he’s always done, building surreal worlds and filling them with characters, and the guitars lift each song up into the stratosphere those lyrics already live in. A concept record with real ideas and a lineup that earns the name.

Eros Zeta and the Perfumed Guitars (2024)

Still as ethereal as ever, this far in. The current lineup carrying the same songwriting and intricate playing as The Hypnogogue, with nothing to apologize for. It sits here rather than higher because the catalogue above it is deep, not because the record wants for quality.

C Tier

A Quick Smoke at Spot’s (1991)

A b-sides and rarities comp spanning the Heyday-to-Gold Afternoon Fix stretch, and for the converted it’s a real one. The hits are great, the misses aren’t embarrassing, and some of these deep cuts sit closer to the album material than you’d expect. It lands here for what it is: an archival collection, excellent inside the boundary it was built for, not the record you hand a stranger.

After Everything Now This (2002)

By no means a weak record. Where Hologram of Baal built its case on hooks and catchy songs, this one goes the other way, mood and ambience, a wash you sink into rather than a set of singles. I’d be hard-pressed to point you to a specific track, and that’s not a flaw, it’s the design. You put it on with headphones and disappear into it.

But it isn’t the record I’d hand a stranger, or the one I’d cue up for someone hearing the band for the first time. It asks you to already be here. For those of us who are, it’s a quiet immersion worth having.

Beside Yourself (2004)

A full album of Forget Yourself outtakes, and the parent record sets the ceiling. Some of it reaches the level of the sessions it came from, some is just an instrumental sketch, which is what outtakes are. Psychedelic without being a throwback, worth the trip for the faithful, but not every track survives the cut it originally didn’t make. Offcuts land below the record they came from. That’s the tier.

Back with Two Beasts (2005)

I didn’t know this was a legitimate album until I sat down to count the discography for this piece. A teaser from the Uninvited sessions, sold only off the band’s website and at gigs, and hard to run down even now. It makes you work, first to find it, then to like it. Outtake material by design, a taste of a better record rather than the record itself. Worth the dig, and only if you’re already in.

Shriek: Excerpts from the Soundtrack (2008)

I’ve said before that the Church spent years making records that sounded like soundtracks to films that were never shot. This is the one where they finally made the real thing. An instrumental score, no verse-chorus scaffolding, no hooks, just mood held for a full record. On its own terms it works. The catch is who it’s for: this rewards the already-converted, the listener who wants to sit inside the band’s atmosphere with the songs stripped out. It won’t turn a stranger, and it wasn’t trying to. The dream made real, filed where the faithful will find it.

D Tier

Parallel Universe (2002)

The only record in the catalogue that lands in the failing tiers, and it lands on the top rung of them. A remixed live cut that genuinely works, several experimental tracks that don’t, and then a run of strong After Everything Now This-era outtakes. Roughly half of it I skip.

Before the Argument Starts

One last thing about the bottom of this list. Twenty-seven records, and only one of them, Parallel Universe, lands in the failing tiers, and even that one is half keepers. There’s no F here, and that isn’t politeness. You don’t get a floor this high by accident. You get it by being a band whose worst day still clears the bar most bands spend a career chasing.

But that’s just me talking, and I’ll be honest, I was still moving albums around the morning I hit publish. Ranking a catalogue you love this much is a bit like stack-ranking your own kids: the closer you look, the harder it gets, and every listen threatens to undo a decision you were sure of a week ago. By the time you read this, I’ve probably changed my mind about two or three of them. That’s not a flaw in the exercise. That is the exercise.

Which is the other thing I love about the ranking posts that got me into this format, the ones Kevin and Sam do over at On Repeat Records: the pleasure isn’t the list, it’s being let into a conversation between two people who’ve loved the same music for a long time and still can’t agree on it. A ranking by yourself is a verdict. A ranking between two people is an argument, and arguments are more fun.

So these were my takes, wet ink and all. Next week is his turn, and we agree more than we disagree. But the disagreements are the good part, and some of them are wide. He put an album I love in a tier I’d never touch, and gave one of my untouchables a grade that made me put the record back on to check I hadn’t lost my mind.

That’s next week.

Before You Go

Missed Last Week?

Read my post on discoverying the soundscapes and music of Dead Can Dance

Coming Next Week

Part 2 of The Church’s 27-album discography, ranking S-tier to F. This time, my collaborator’s perspective and some friendly disagreements.

Thank you for reading my posts. If this piece moved you, taught you something new, or reminded you why music still matters, please consider sharing or restacking it. These stories deserve to be told and remembered.

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