Welcome back Hi-Fiers!

Taking a break from deep-dives and long essays. Since it is Halloween today, I’m writing this and publishing this on Halloween. Trying to stay topical and relevant at the same time, let’s see if I can do it. This also means, there will be little to no proofreading, editing, so you are getting me at my stream-of-conciousness best.



This post was inspired by some comment, I think where Steve Goldberg mentioned a Halloween-themed STUDS? Since I don’t have a list of identically titled songs for a Halloween theme, I decided to pick songs, that spooked me, scared me, and freaked me out. Either only when I was a youth, or still to this day. (Secret: most of them still scare me today).

What this is NOT. A Halloween playlist. So unfortunately it doesn’t contain Oingo Boingo’s “Dead Man’s Party”, which is a song I love and always have playing every 10/31. Nor does it contain Ministry’s “Everday Is Halloween”, or Siouxsie and the Banshee’s “Halloween”. (all amazing songs) I will pause here to let anyone stop reading if that’s a show-stopper.

Bauhaus - “Stigmata Martyr”

The definitive goth anthem or Halloween spooky track is undoubtedly “Bela Lugosi’s Dead.” Yet, virtually everyone throws it onto their seasonal shudder playlists. The track that truly rattled my core was “Stigmata Martyr,” tucked away on their debut record, In the Flat Field.

It ratchets up the dread far past BLD. One could easily maintain that its plunging bass lines evoke a much deeper chill. The guitar work serves as a masterclass in channeling Kraftwerk’s signature Kling-Klang approach channeled through the guitar. Daniel Ash crafts a sonic score for an unmade horror film, mirroring the sensation of arachnids skittering across your spine. Scraping the metallic guitar strings and striking them with odd items.

Back when I was a kid, the lyricism unnerved me, instilling this eerie feeling that cinematic terror from films like The Omen or The Exorcist might manifest just by spinning the record.

Though it is Peter Murphy’s glossolalia that genuinely elevates the fright. Regardless of whether it’s authentic Latin or pure gibberish, it delivers sheer dread, especially when paired with Ash (or perhaps David J) bellowing matching frantic chants in a piercing upper register.

Skinny Puppy - “The Killing Game”

I ask myself out loud, in my most non-trolling voice. Has Maple Mixtape 🇨🇦 ever included these Canadian pioneers in one of his pieces? They are one of the most overlooked bands ever. Even now. At least The Velvet Underground got some recognition and even more as the years went on. But it’s a tragedy, that entire genres of Industrial music, Industrial Metal, Industrial Dance, or Industrial techno sprang up, and they never got any due. Ministry, or even Trent Reznor mentioned them as influences in interviews, but that’s about it.

Without going into details at a young and impressionable age I had a Skinny Puppy “era” which involved a subculture and dating habits…

Shock-rock theatrics?

Staging simulated vivisections live on stage?

Yet beneath the grotesque spectacle lay a genuine message: fiercely anti-vivisection, anti-war, and opposing human cruelty. They weaponized shocking imagery as a visceral artistic critique of those very evils. Regardless, their capacity to instill pure dread outmatches virtually any contemporary. Selecting just one track is daunting.

Ultimately, I went with a piece recorded while the group was actively unraveling, just prior to their bassist’s tragic demise. It stands out as their most accessible, conventionally structured composition, complete with decipherable vocal lines. I chose it because it functions like a Poe-esque lamentation, capturing that delicate balance of self-examination and societal critique while reclaiming their narrative. Defying critics who dismissed them as mere shock-value, misogynistic, or cruel. Rather than outright terror, this track carries an emotional weight so intense that it occasionally makes for a difficult listen.

For those of you unfamiliar, whatever you think this looks like or sounds like, Skinny Puppy came first.

Siouxsie and the Banshees - “Night Shift”

Much like the preceding groups, this band is inextricably linked with macabre aesthetics, sadistic imagery, and psychosexual terror. The conventional selections would be tracks like “Halloween”, or frankly anything off Juju, such as “Spellbound.” People also frequently point to “Christine,” despite the common misconception linking it to Stephen King’s tale. For this seasonal playlist, my selection is a track that thoroughly rattled me when I first stumbled upon them in my youth.

It started when my sister and I rented Nocturne from our local indie video shop. The film captured a live performance from the early eighties, right after guitarist John McGeoch departed and Robert Smith stepped in to assist with tour duties before contributing to a pair of studio records. Siouxsie’s dramatic stage persona simultaneously mesmerized and unsettled me.

Yet it is this song buried towards the end of Juju, “Night Shift”, that summoned a subtle, metaphorical dread: the very nightmare that Skinny Puppy would later unleash in explicit detail. Steve Severin’s basslines, reminiscent of Bauhaus, lay down a chilling foundation of pure atmospheric terror. Meanwhile, John McGeogh’s guitar work mirrors the shrieking string arrangements of classic horror scores, signaling an impending atrocity. The intertwined instrumentation maintains a suffocating anxiety, making the listener feel like a helpless spectator to some unseen cruelty. The sheer ambiguity intensifies the fright. Who exactly are these “nightly visitors..”? Are they brutal military forces in a camp, or spectral figures stalking a sleeping child?

“Fuck the mothers, kill the others... Fuck the others, kill their mothers...”

And then comes that chilling nod to Victorian serial murders: “A happy-go-lucky chap, all dressed in black....”

Only recently I learned the song was actually inspired by a contemporary serial killer in the UK who was on the loose at the time, the Yorkshire ripper. That knowledge is not necessary to enjoy the song or feel the dread. The lyrics are so beautifully terrifying, that they conjure up images of Jack the Ripper, as well as prison-camp/war-camp atrocities of the early 20th century, and any number of sexual crimes against women or any gender.



The clip I chose is not the one from Nocturne, with Robert Smith. But the earlier show with John McGeogh, playing the guitar parts he wrote.

The Cure - “Cold”

The record Pornography forever occupies an undeniable space among my top personal albums.

By the time I purchased the album, I had fully surrendered to the darkness, actively hunting down macabre atmosphere across literature and sound while devouring a relentless stream of Stephen King and Clive Barker fiction.

Few instruments channel sheer dread, sorrow, and unsettling gloom quite like the cello: a point vividly demonstrated throughout the haunting orchestral score for Joker. Hearing that ominous string instrument featured on a track by one of my essential acts was an absolute revelation. Exposition aside, the initial encounter with this piece thrashed my nervous system with immediate terror.

Approaching the full album requires a specific psychological posture; embedded in that journey, this movement slithers forward in exquisite, suffocating horror rather than functioning as a standalone item. It operates much like isolated fragments tucked into concept landmarks like The Wall or Dark Side of the Moon.

For this song I chose a rare live clip from Paris.

It’s cool to see both Robert and Simon doing multiple instrument duties, with Simon using both the bass and bass pedals, Geddy Lee style.

Naturally, omitting Joy Division from a thematic entry like this feels completely impossible. Yet, the group itself never truly unnerved me, nor did their catalog harbor inherently terrifying tracks. What genuine dread it summons stems instead from the severe physical ailments and suffocating psychological torment that haunted Ian Curtis, ultimately driving him toward his self-inflicted end.

While hardly comparable in severity, my personal confrontations with mental health turbulence make certain selections from their repertoire remarkably difficult to endure. They strike a raw nerve, awakening an unsettling vulnerability that genuinely frightens me from within.

Two specific tracks from Closer immediately surface, leaving me torn on which to select for this piece: “Twenty Four Hours” or “The Eternal.”

Ultimately, I must go with “The Eternal.”

Joy Division - “The Eternal”

It’s the autobiographical feeling of the song’s lyrics. Knowing that the narrator is leaving behind a wife and a newborn child. As a father, myself, the line “with children my time, is so wastefully spent…”, unnverved me and rattles me to the core even now.

My selection hinges on its eerie evocative imagery: a spectral presence reaching beyond the soil, an apparition quietly departing the cemetery grounds. Almost operating like a surreal Dickensian narrative, observing one’s own timeline of past, present, and future as a detached spectator.

The true horror settles over the listener with the devastating knowledge that this stands among the final pieces composed before its author ended his life; thus leaving one to decipher whether it exists as gothic fiction or stark autobiography.

Yet despite the overwhelming gloom, it remains undeniably, hauntingly beautiful.

It was difficult choosing the video for this, but I think in the end, Anton Corbijn’s (who knew him, took iconic photos of the band) clips from the movie Closer are the most appropriate.

Before You Go

Missed Last Week

The Church: Heyday at 40: Read my post celebrating The Church’s influential album, Heyday

Thank you for reading this deep dive. If this piece moved you, taught you something new, or reminded you why music still matters, please consider sharing or restacking it. These stories deserve to be told and remembered.

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