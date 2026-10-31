Hi-Fi Amateur

Hi-Fi Amateur

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Maple Mixtape 🇨🇦's avatar
Maple Mixtape 🇨🇦
3d

I’m happy to report that I have indeed written briefly about Skinny Puppy, even though their music scares the hell outta me.

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Mark Nash's avatar
Mark Nash
3d

Some fantastic picks here. I’m quite familiar with most of the bands you mentioned (except Skinny Puppy, who I’ve heard of but never really listened to) but I didn’t actually know many of the songs. I was only familiar with Cold because The Cure has been my favorite band for 40+ years.

Although I’ve listened to some of their albums, I’ve always wanted to do a deep dive into the catalogs of Bauhaus, Siouxsie and Joy Division. Something to add to my ever-growing list of albums to listen to.

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