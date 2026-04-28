This year marks the 40th anniversary of several albums that formed the soundtrack to my life: my solace as a confused immigrant teen who didn’t belong anywhere, records that influenced and shaped me as a student of music and a wannabe musician.

I wore the album like armour. It shielded me from everything else, what other people said or thought. It became my private universe.

After purchasing the LP, I carried it to school in my backpack (in 5th grade) to share with a friend. I didn’t have many friends except for a couple who had wanted to hear the album. Some of the cool kids overheard us. Word spread, and suddenly other kids were following me to the A/V room to listen to it on one of those record players in a box. For a brief moment, I was a cool kid; there was a temporary detente in the bullying. Even now, the LP cover is dog-eared from being schlepped around in my backpack.

Listening to it on my Walkman, I felt invincibility and freedom, ready to shove every detractor out of my way like Richard Ashcroft in the “Bittersweet Symphony” video.

The beauty of Peter Gabriel’s lyrics is that they are incredibly personal yet universally accessible. They avoid specific regional or lived experiences, allowing anyone to feel that the songs are about them. Few artists can capture that.

In my piece Songs of Love and War, I briefly mentioned how far back my love of Peter Gabriel’s music went: a 6 or 7-year-old kid in the UK, transfixed by the video for “Games Without Frontiers” on TV, notably also the first time Kate Bush appeared singing backing vocals on one of his songs.

By the time I was 12, my family had emigrated to the US. My father’s job promotion brought us to Maryland, and this was arguably the worst period of my childhood: not for physical assaults or fights, but for the emotional cost of bullying, of not fitting in, of belonging in one group of friends and then suddenly not. Through that lens, as a 12-year-old, I was able to process Peter Gabriel’s music more deeply, reading into the metaphors and subtext of songs like “Not One of Us.” The album So landed at exactly the right time.

The Making of So: Production and Process

The album was elevated by producer Daniel Lanois, who had recently established his reputation through U2’s The Unforgettable Fire and The Joshua Tree.

Here’s a fact that reframes everything: Peter Gabriel was originally a drummer. Though most often associated with the piano, his rhythmic instincts became the structural blueprint for So.

As the first musician in the UK to own a Fairlight CMI, Gabriel had spent years ahead of his peers capturing and storing rhythms, building an ever-expanding library of percussion and texture. The Fairlight, developed by two Australian engineers in a Sydney garage, was the instrument that effectively invented digital sampling; it would go on to define the sound of an entire decade in the hands of artists including Kate Bush, Trevor Horn, and Thomas Dolby. What is less well known is that Gabriel was the conduit for most of them: he introduced the instrument to Bush, supplied machines to Horn and others through his own UK distribution company, Syco Systems, and effectively seeded the Fairlight revolution across British music. Meanwhile, on the other side of the world, a fellow early adopter was doing the same for Australia: Iva Davies of Icehouse, who took the (Australian-made) instrument and made it the centrepiece of his own decade-defining sound. Bush’s Never for Ever in 1980 became the first commercially released album to feature the instrument; Gabriel had handed her the keys. By the time So was recorded, the Fairlight wasn’t a novelty for Gabriel; it was a compositional tool he had been developing a fluency with for nearly a decade, and the album grew outward from that accumulated rhythmic library.

“Red Rain,” for instance, wasn’t written at the piano; it was built from the ground up on the sampler, rhythm first.

Daniel Lanois and Richard Blair at Real World Studios

The core recording took place in a converted cow barn on Gabriel’s estate in Ashcombe, Somerset, a setting that established the tone for everything that followed. Session players, musicians, engineers, and crew descended from around the world and committed a full year of their lives to the project. The atmosphere was collaborative and experimental, more commune than studio. Lanois later noted that one year was actually the shortest recording period Gabriel had ever managed, which for Lanois still meant a year away from his family in Canada.

Midway through, Gabriel hit a wall. Lyrics weren’t coming, and Lanois, sensing the sessions drifting, took matters into his own hands: disconnecting the phones, locking Gabriel in a room, and nailing the door shut. One of those rooms had a glass sliding door, which Gabriel spent considerable time systematically dismantling to break out. Food and drinks were passed through. He escaped more than once. The whole operation was conducted in a spirit of camaraderie, light hazing in service of the album, and Gabriel remained sanguine enough about it to continue working with Lanois long after So was finished.

The core trio of Gabriel, guitarist David Rhodes, and bassist Tony Levin had developed a rapport across many sessions, typically jamming and rewriting together until something locked in. On So, however, Gabriel made one notable departure from that dynamic. A longtime admirer of Larry Klein, known for his collaborations with Joni Mitchell, Gabriel had invited Klein to use his studios on multiple occasions. They finally connected in person when Klein was producing a solo album for the Cars’ Benjamin Orr. Klein went on to play bass on both “That Voice Again” and “Mercy Street,” bringing a different textural sensibility to those tracks and, in the case of “Mercy Street,” recording two separate bass parts: one fretted, one fretless.

It was during the extended jamming and experimentation sessions for “Don’t Give Up” specifically that one of the album’s most enduring innovations was born. Tony Levin and drummer Manu Katché spent long hours working through the groove together, trying to find the right muted, muffled bottom end. Lacking a traditional dampener, Levin improvised: he packed his bass strings with his newborn daughter’s diapers, producing a deeply tubby, softened tone that became known as the “Super Wonder Nappy Bass Sound.” What could have been a one-off studio quirk became something far more significant. Bass players have long cited it as a landmark in tone and technique, and Levin himself carried the approach forward into subsequent Peter Gabriel albums and sessions, giving an accidental solution a legacy well beyond the barn in Somerset where it was first discovered.

Essential Tracks: Lyrical Depth and Lasting Legacy

Red Rain

Most songs begin the same way: a melody at the piano, a chord progression on the guitar, a lyric scribbled in a notebook. Peter Gabriel had been quietly dismantling that convention since the early 1980s, guided by a philosophy he articulated simply: “Rhythm is the spine of music. If you change the spine, the shape of the body changes as a matter of course.” On So, that philosophy reaches its fullest expression, and Red Rain is the proof of concept opening the album.

The song didn’t begin with a melody or a lyric; it began with a rhythm stored on the Fairlight sampler, one of many Gabriel had been capturing and cataloguing over the years. From that rhythmic seed, everything else grew outward. It’s a compositional approach more common to hip-hop producers than art rock songwriters, and in 1986 it was virtually unheard of in this context.

The percussion arrangement is itself a small marvel. Gabriel specifically requested Stewart Copeland, whose mastery of the hi-hat he considered unmatched, to play that signature rain-pattering pattern that opens the track. But Copeland wasn’t the only drummer in the room: Jerry Marotta, Gabriel’s regular drummer, handled the full drum performance, recording eight separate takes for Lanois to choose from. Two drummers, two distinct roles, assembled into something that sounds like a single gathering storm.

The album opener grabbed me on first listen. That hi-hat: like rain pattering down fast, insistent and hypnotic. I wore that song out on so many listens that it became my immediate favorite. The vinyl developed a permanent skip, immortalised when I recorded it onto cassette, the only way to hear it on a Walkman. To this day, when I listen, I still hear those skips in my mind.

Don’t Give Up

The story behind “Don’t Give Up” begins with a photograph. Specifically, the Depression-era work of Dorothea Lange, whose images of poverty-stricken Americans in Dust Bowl conditions Gabriel encountered in a 1973 photography book titled In This Proud Land. The title alone must have landed with particular weight: Gabriel was living in Thatcher’s Britain, where unemployment had peaked at nearly 12%, leaving over three million people without work and the social fabric visibly fraying. He saw the same desolation in Lange’s photographs that he recognised around him, and felt compelled to write about it. The opening lyric, “In this proud land we grew up strong / We were wanted all along,” lands differently once you know that.

What makes the song’s origins more complex is that Gabriel was also drawing on his own interior landscape. He had experienced something close to a nervous breakdown in 1985, and the song was partly written to honour the support of his then-wife Jill, who would tell him “don’t give up” during his darkest periods. She later reflected: “I think the song is very much about us.” The personal and the political are inseparable here, which is precisely why the lyric reaches so far beyond its original context.

Writing it from a place of American roots music, Gabriel originally conceived the song as a duet and approached Dolly Parton to sing it with him. She turned him down. Kate Bush took her place, and Gabriel has since said he was glad Parton declined: Bush brought something he couldn’t have anticipated, and by all accounts, her arrival at the Ashcombe barn changed the entire atmosphere of the sessions, cultivating a commune-like energy that helped Gabriel break through his lyrical block. We should all be grateful; she possesses a unique ability to change the chemistry of every song she inhabits, a gift she first demonstrated on “Games Without Frontiers” and brought to its fullest expression here.

Beyond its creative history, the song carries immense cultural weight. Elton John famously credited it with saving his life during his struggle with alcoholism, singling out Bush’s lyric: “Rest your head, you worry too much.” On a personal level, it has guided me through several midlife crises.

That Voice Again

This is the album’s most elegantly deceptive track: upbeat in tone, quietly unsettling in content. Gabriel described it as being about “judgmental attitudes being a barrier between people”; the voice of the title is the internal critic that colonizes the mind at the worst moments. The lyric works on two levels; on the surface, social anxiety talking you out of approaching someone you’re drawn to, and beneath that, something darker: a running commentary that distorts everything and keeps genuine connection out of reach.

“Judge and jury inside my head / It’s coloring everything / All we did and said.”

The song’s origins are unexpected. Gabriel began writing it after initial discussions with Martin Scorsese about scoring The Last Temptation of Christ, originally titled “The First Stone,” with lyrics drawing on John 8:7. He eventually stripped the religious references out entirely, redirecting toward something more personal. It took three attempts at the lyrics before David Rhodes, his co-writer on the track, helped him find the final version.

Musically, the song marked the return of the 12-string guitar to Gabriel’s solo work for the first time since The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway in 1974, with Lanois playing those parts while Rhodes handled electric guitar. L. Shankar’s violin and suspected vocal harmonies add a subtle melodic unease, and Levin’s bass does the rest: purposeful, slightly restless, hinting at tension without spelling it out.

One final layer: Gabriel conceived this as the closing chapter of a long-running narrative arc centered on a fictional character named Mozo, threading through his work since 1978. The film or stage production he envisioned never materialized, making this the quiet conclusion to an unfinished mythology.

Mercy Street

Peter Gabriel stumbled onto Anne Sexton by chance, picking up her collection To Bedlam and Part Way Back in a New York City bookshop. What he found there led him deeper: he went on to read her posthumous poetry collection 45 Mercy Street, published two years after her suicide in 1974, and saw her play of the same name, which had been staged in 1969. Sexton was one of the great confessional poets of the 20th century: raw, unflinching, and consumed by the darkness she wrote about so brilliantly. Gabriel drew from all of it, particularly The Awful Rowing Toward God, weaving her imagery, her father fixation, and her search for a mercy that never quite arrived into lyrics that feel like they were written from the inside of her experience.

The track’s origins are as unlikely as the inspiration. Gabriel had travelled to Brazil and brought back percussion recordings made by Djalma Corrêa. Working those rhythms into a song proved elusive until an accident in the studio changed everything: the entire track was accidentally played back ten percent slower, giving Corrêa’s percussion a grainy, spectral quality that became inseparable from the final sound.

Klein was in London producing a solo album for the Cars’ Benjamin Orr when Gabriel sought him out in person with the invitation to play on the sessions. What followed was an unexpected meeting of minds: Klein was a devoted admirer of Anne Sexton’s work, and when Gabriel and Lanois first played him the track, he recognised the inspiration immediately. He later recalled that the piece “just about brought me to tears.” He recorded two bass parts: one fretted, one fretless, the fretless oriented around the tenth scale degree, hovering and unresolved. It is one of the most quietly devastating performances on the album.

The song’s emotional power is something else entirely in a live context. Gabriel closed performances with a high-pitched wail intended to evoke Sexton’s death, a moment that divided audiences and haunted those who understood it. I own the videotape of the 1986-87 tour. The performance is gut-wrenching, and it remained equally powerful in a reimagined version I saw in the early 2000s, especially when David Rhodes, Tony Levin, and Gabriel harmonised a cappella.

This song still brings me to my knees anytime I hear it. But always, I must hear it alone, in the dark, lying in bed.

We Do What We’re Told (Milgram’s 37)

I came from a lineage of conscientious objectors: people who spoke truth to power, activists in the 1970s. By the time I was 12, I already understood how ordinary people, placed in positions of authority, could commit atrocities against fellow humans and sleep soundly doing it. This song didn’t just resonate; it haunted me.

The subtitle was an enigma to me. Milgram’s 37. I had no idea who Milgram was. This was the pre-Google era, which meant a trip to the library, books, microfiche, the works. What I found was Stanley Milgram, a professor at Yale, and his landmark obedience experiment: the 37 refers to the number of subjects out of 40 who continued administering electric shocks to strangers simply because an authority figure told them to. Ordinary people. Blindly compliant. Institutionally absolved.

From my heritage, the mystical Sufi music and Qawwali of the Indian subcontinent are built on mantras, repeated phrases that accumulate meaning with each pass. I recognised the structure immediately: the song is almost entirely one line, repeated over and over. “We do what we’re told.” That’s it. Gabriel wasn’t just writing a lyric; he was enacting the very psychology the song describes: the numbing, hypnotic power of repetition as a mechanism of compliance.

Soon after So, Gabriel used his platform purposefully: he signed some of the most revered Qawwali singers to his Real World record label, bringing that music to the West and to the wider music industry. Most notable was Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, whose subsequent collaborations, including with Eddie Vedder on the Dead Man Walking soundtrack, would never have happened without that door being opened.

Big Time

“Big Time” is Peter Gabriel at his most farcical; this is where he edges closest to Sparks territory, deploying sharp satire to skewer the base human urges for fame, success, and materialism that defined the decade of excess. The same themes David Bowie explored in “Fame” and “Fashion” are alive here, and if you listen closely, all three share a similar funky groove: a deliberate departure from the signature sounds of both artists.

Musically, the song is a milestone. Tony Levin developed his now-trademark “funky fingers” technique here, using patented percussion sticks on the bass. He and drummer Manu Katché worked out the beat and groove together, and both have noted that earlier versions of the track were far more experimental. One can only hope a future extended edition of So surfaces those sessions.

Sledgehammer

“Sledgehammer” was another artistic leap, and again Gabriel ventured well outside his comfort zone. He wanted to channel the dance-rock and soul of 1960s Stax/Volt R&B, and more specifically, to emulate Otis Redding’s high-energy groove. The result is the only track on the album featuring Memphis horns, and Tony Levin once again brought his creativity to bear, playing fretless bass through an octave pedal to get that massive, slippery low end.

The stop-motion video became one of the most celebrated in the medium’s history, but the song itself deserves equal credit. These aren’t throwaways; they’re Peter Gabriel doing what he always did: funding his art by being brilliant at everything else.

Recording of Sledgehammer at Ashcombe House

So Good It was called So

By the time So was finished, it almost had a different name entirely. The album was originally titled Good: straightforward, unambiguous, and ultimately rejected. Gabriel’s response was characteristically oblique; he chose So as a deliberate anti-title, a word that meant nothing and everything simultaneously. The label wanted something marketable; Gabriel gave them two letters.

The cover nearly didn’t happen either. Peter Saville, the visual architect behind Joy Division and New Order, was brought in only after the original design had collapsed entirely. He drove to Bath, met Gabriel for the first time, looked at what had been produced, and said simply: “I don’t really like this. Can we just start again?” Gabriel said yes.

On the drive back, Wickens put on a cassette of the finished album. Saville resisted. Then “Sledgehammer” came on. They pulled the car over on the motorway slip road and said simultaneously: “That’s a number one single.”

With two weeks left, Saville and photographer Trevor Key arranged a portrait session. The standard tripod approach produced, in Saville’s words, “a middle-aged Wiltshire farmer.” He reached for a Polaroid instead. Two rolls of film later, they had the cover. The blue box framing Gabriel’s face was Klein blue. That image defined Gabriel’s public face for nearly a decade.

Notably, Saville was designing Brotherhood for New Order that same year. There, his minimalist instincts worked against the record; a cover so stripped back it was invisible on American shelves. With So he read the brief differently and delivered accordingly.

So topped the charts in seven countries, went five times platinum in the US, and lost the Grammy for Album of the Year to Paul Simon’s Graceland, perhaps the only album of 1986 that could have beaten it. Forty years on, it remains Gabriel’s most complete statement: the record where the weird went mainstream, and the mainstream was never quite the same again.

Before You Go

If this piece moved you, taught you something new, or reminded you why music still matters, please consider sharing or restacking it. These stories deserve to be told and remembered.

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