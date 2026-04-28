Hi-Fi Amateur

Hi-Fi Amateur

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Ben L's avatar
Ben L
15h

Another who was turned off by Sledgehammer and Big Time, but somehow fell in love with Us, which drew me back to So. Such a powerful album listened to 40 years later. Mercy Street is incredible, Milgram 37 too.

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Dmytro P-ov's avatar
Dmytro P-ov
1d

"Musically, the song marked the return of the 12-string guitar to Gabriel’s solo work for the first time since The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway in 1974,"

I immediately recalled 'Solsbery Hill" with its distinctive 12-string sound and opened Wiki. Actually it was not 12-string guitar, but three layered standard Martins. So you're right. Thank you for bringing back my half-forgotten feelings and memories.

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