Hi-Fi Amateur

Hi-Fi Amateur

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Paul
Mar 31

Nice piece - can it be 40 years!?! I’d include Technique in their golden period as well. From first time hearing State of the Nation at the Festival of the 10th Summer I’ve always thought it a weak song and glad it wasn’t on Brotherhood.

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David Concannon
Mar 31

This is one of the best articles I have read since I joined Substack. I absolutely love it. I have mixed feelings about "Brotherhood." While I love "Bizarre Love Triangle," the rest of the album fails to deliver on the promise of "Power, Corruption & Lies" and "Low Life." Additionally, I had just seen the band live on a BAD night in Pittsburgh, and this concert held the distinction of being the worst concert I had seen (out of hundreds) until I saw Dylan and Bowie a decade later. Nevertheless, I still love this band, and I would travel anywhere to see them live, including to a show in L.A. last year. Thank you for such a wonderful piece.

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