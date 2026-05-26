Hi-Fi Amateur

Hi-Fi Amateur

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Julian Martin's avatar
Julian Martin
1d

I knew none of this!

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John Irby's avatar
John Irby
20m

Very entertaining piece. I had no idea that "My Way" had such an interesting history. Also, thanks for including the video of Bowie's Life on Mars - I haven't heard that in years.

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