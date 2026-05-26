Sparks album released 1994 featuring the hit single “When Do I Get to Sing ‘My Way’?”

Welcome back Hi-Fiers,

Last week I wrote about earworms that ended up being a socio-economic commentary, with three interconnected songs. This week, I want to focus on just one song. A song that spans two continents, two languages. Involves a curse to those who dare sing it, or a blessing to those shunned by it.

When do I get to sing “My Way”?

It’s the musical question Sparks asked in 1994 on their comeback album Gratuitous Sax & Senseless Violins. Not as rhetoric, but as genuine inquiry.

When do I get to feel like Sinatra felt? When do I get to feel like Sid Vicious felt? In heaven or hell?

The parallel structure in those two choruses isn’t accidental. By the second verse, Sinatra’s been replaced by Sid Vicious, and suddenly the question shifts from aspiration to coin flip. Which version of “success” do you get when you finally earn the right to sing “My Way”? The triumphant legend, or the destroyed puppet? Because based on the evidence, those seem to be your only options.

Sparks never answered their own question. They wrote a song about singing “My Way,” asked when they’d earned the right, and then, crucially, never actually sang it. Turns out that might’ve been the smartest decision they ever made.

Because “My Way” isn’t just a song. It’s a battleground. A melody stolen, rewritten, aggressively protected, and selectively permitted. A song about autonomy that’s destroyed almost everyone who’s performed it. And the only artists who survived its gravitational pull? They’re the ones who got rejected, walked away, and made something better instead.

Let me show you what I mean.

The Almost-Famous Ask the Question

Ron and Russell Mael have spent five decades being almost famous. In the 1970s, they were at the forefront of glam rock, influencing bands that went on to become massive while Sparks remained critically acclaimed but commercially niche. By the 1980s, even during creative peaks, they were widely obscure. Chart positions tell the story: decade after decade, the highest they’ve ever reached is number two. Never number one.

They were rejected from Top of the Pops at a time when appearing on that show almost always catapulted a band to the top. They watched their influences flourish while they remained perpetual bridesmaids. And then, in the years leading up to 1994, they faced setbacks that would’ve broken most artists.

In 1988, their album Interior Design was a major commercial failure. On the heels of that failure, they entered what they thought was a dream project (Mai, the Psychic Girl): collaborating with filmmaker Tim Burton, whom they deeply admired. They poured all their savings, investments, and money into the project. Six years of work. Burton walked away, leaving them with nothing. They’ve gone on record saying it was the most devastating point in their careers.

So when Gratuitous Sax & Senseless Violins came out in 1994 and rewrote Sparks history, reaching number nine on the US Dance charts and charting highly in the UK, it was a genuine comeback. The kind of moment where an artist finally earns the right to look back, take stock, and sing about doing it their way. They didn’t know if the album would go anywhere. For all intents and purposes “When Do I Get To Sing My Way”, may have been their swansong, their “exit stage left”, to no applause or fan-fare. They wrote this song, when they were at their lowest emotional points, when financially they didn’t have the means to continue their legacy.

And that’s exactly what makes “When Do I Get to Sing ‘My Way’” so brilliant. Because Sparks understand that singing “My Way” is supposed to be a rite of passage, the cherry on top of a series of successes. It’s the song you perform when you’ve lived life on your own terms and have no regrets. But they also understand something darker: everyone who’s actually sung it has ended up in one of two places. Heaven or hell. Sinatra or Sid Vicious. And based on the body count, hell’s got a much longer guest list.

So they write the song, ask the question, and maintain just enough distance to see the trap. They never perform “My Way” itself. They create a meta-commentary that’s more insightful, more tragicomic, and arguably better than the original ever was.

But to understand why that distance matters, you need to know the stories of the people who didn’t keep it.

A Fool at the Gates of Versailles

Long before he became rock’s greatest chameleon, before The Man Who Sold the World, before Hunky Dory, before the glam theatrics of Ziggy Stardust, David Bowie (was Davey Jones) was a journeyman songwriter trying to make ends meet, working for a music publisher writing English lyrics to foreign language songs. It was assembly-line work: take a hit from France or Italy, bang out some English words, hope it catches on in the UK market.

One of those songs was “Comme d’habitude,” a French ballad by Claude François. But Bowie didn’t just write lyrics. He had to solve the problem every adapter faces: you can’t translate word-for-word because the meter won’t match, the beat falls apart, the phrasing doesn’t land in English the way it does in French.

So Bowie laid down the architecture. The chord progression, the rhythm, the rhyme scheme, how the verses and chorus would flow in English. He called his version “Even a Fool Learns to Love,” recording it at home by singing directly over the French original in the wistful, theatrical style of Anthony Newley, the performer who would serve as Bowie’s template for everything that followed: the theatricality, the multi-media ambition, the unapologetically British voice.

He turned it in. His publisher sent him to France to help procure the rights. To the French songwriters he was just some anonymous low-level for-hire songwriter who was just translating their pop hit.

And then everything fell apart.

Sometime later, Bowie was listening to the radio, and the English version of the song came on. But it didn’t have his lyrics. He called up his publishing company to ask why. They told him it was because the lyrics were shit, and so they’d hired Paul Anka to write some new lyrics.

Bowie was a complete nobody in 1968. No hits, no track record, probably walked into that French negotiation with more attitude than leverage. His own employer told him his lyrics were shit, acquired the rights to the song anyway for one dollar, hired someone else to rewrite it, and then Bowie had to hear the results on the radio. Frank Sinatra singing “My Way.” But it wasn’t just Anka’s words and Sinatra’s voice. It was Bowie’s structure. The framework he’d built for how “Comme d’habitude” would work in English. Anka just wrote new words into the blueprint Bowie had already created.

Bowie later admitted his lyrics probably were rubbish. The demo survives, and listeners can judge for themselves. But the bitterness didn’t go anywhere. He’d already started working on the music, sketching out ideas for what his English adaptation might sound like. When the rejection came, he didn’t scrap the work. He transformed it. That unfinished piece of music became the foundation for “Life on Mars?” on Hunky Dory in 1971.

Which means one of the greatest art-rock songs ever written exists because David Bowie got fired from “My Way.” And everyone who followed: Sinatra, Anka, Elvis, Sid, they’re all inhabiting a structure Bowie created, whether they know it or not.

His publisher thought they were upgrading by hiring Paul Anka. Instead, they forced Bowie to channel his anger and frustration into something genuinely transcendent. “Life on Mars?” is sprawling, surreal, and utterly his own. It’s not an anthem of autonomy; it’s a question mark, a refusal to provide easy answers. And it’s never been anyone’s karaoke closer, because it’s too weird, too vast, too Bowie to be reduced to a singalong.

Bowie didn’t escape the curse by being rejected. He set it in motion. And everyone else fell in.

A Dollar and A Dinner

Paul Anka didn’t set out to sabotage David Bowie. He wasn’t even thinking about “Comme d’habitude” when the moment came. In the late 1960s, Anka was having dinner with his close personal friend Frank Sinatra. During the meal, Sinatra dropped a bomb: he was retiring. From music, from showbiz, the whole thing. There was a hint of depression in the conversation, a weariness that left an indelible mark on Anka.

Back in his hotel room that night, Anka couldn’t shake what Sinatra had said. He started jotting down notes, pulling directly from Frank’s own words. The framework for what would become “My Way” was written that night, almost verbatim from their conversation. And as any good songwriter does, Anka needed a melody. That’s when “Comme d’habitude” came to mind.

Almost immediately, Anka took a flight to Paris. He walked into negotiations with something Bowie never had: Frank Sinatra’s name attached to the project. The French team would’ve been ecstatic. Sinatra was massive, the kind of artist who drove fans into frenzies, the precursor to Beatlemania. Women from earlier generations had been throwing their underwear at him for decades. Having him record the English version of their song meant global exposure, prestige, and money. The genre fit. The choice was obvious.

Anka acquired the exclusive rights to create an English adaptation of Claude François’s song. The price? One dollar. In exchange, François and his partner secured royalties in perpetuity. Their French descendants still receive those royalties today.

One dollar. That’s what it cost to create one of the most performed, most covered, most iconic songs in American music history. And it happened because Frank Sinatra was depressed about retirement and Paul Anka was good at his job.

What resulted was a song that Frank Sinatra made his signature, his retirement anthem, his final statement. Except Sinatra didn’t retire. He came back. And “My Way” stopped being a farewell and became an albatross, a song he’d be expected to perform for the rest of his life. He was anchored to it forever. Heaven, sure. But you don’t get to leave heaven once you’re there.

The King Who Couldn’t Get Permission

In 1971, Elvis Presley approached Paul Anka with a request: he wanted to record “My Way.” He felt a deep emotional connection to it. Anka aggressively dissuaded him. Elvis tried anyway, entering the studio to cut a version. Several takes, a demo recorded, but Elvis grew increasingly frustrated with how it was going and walked out. The session was never completed.

So Elvis did what he could. He added “My Way” to his live repertoire throughout the 1970s, performing it in concert even if he couldn’t release a studio version. Anka publicly expressed disdain for Elvis adopting it, claiming the song didn’t match his style. He also disapproved of Elvis’s demeanor, his drug use, his alcoholism.

Sparks captured it perfectly:

But I have no souvenirs / Of these crackerjack years / Not a moment I could choose / And not one offer that I could refuse.

That was Elvis by the end. No souvenirs of the glory years, no autonomy, no way out. Just another night in Vegas singing someone else’s anthem of independence.

There’s something unbearably sad about watching footage of Elvis in those final years, barely able to stand, struggling through “My Way” as if the song itself was mocking him. He didn’t do it his way. He did it the Vegas casino’s way, the prescription pill bottle’s way. And he sang about regrets while drowning in them.

Elvis wanted the song badly enough to record it despite being denied permission. And in the end, he got the Sid Vicious route: destroyed by the industry, performing a song about independence while having none.

Anka blocked Elvis, but he didn’t block Sid Vicious. That’s where the hypocrisy gets truly bizarre.

The Puppet Sings His Way

By early 1978, the Sex Pistols were done. Their disastrous U.S. tour through the American South in January had ended with Johnny Rotten exhausted, Sid Vicious deep in heroin withdrawal, and manager Malcolm McLaren actively sabotaging any attempt at stability. Rotten had tried to keep Sid clean, traveling separately with him on a Greyhound bus, acting as nursemaid, trying to force a detox. McLaren undermined it at every turn. He didn’t want a functional band; he wanted a profitable spectacle of chaos.

On January 14, 1978, at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco, Rotten closed the show with a question that doubled as an epitaph: “Ever get the feeling you’ve been cheated?” Then he walked offstage and effectively ended the band. McLaren, Steve Jones, and Paul Cook flew to Rio de Janeiro. They left Rotten stranded in San Francisco with virtually no money and no plane ticket home.

With Rotten out of the picture, Sid Vicious was entirely unprotected. He flew back to New York, reunited with Nancy Spungen, and fell immediately back into heavy heroin use. And that’s when McLaren saw an opportunity.

McLaren was already in production on The Great Rock ‘n’ Roll Swindle, a mockumentary framed as his personal masterclass on how to manufacture, manipulate, and exploit a rock band for money. He needed new content for the film’s soundtrack, so he flew a completely unstable, heavily medicated, drug-addled Sid Vicious to Paris in the spring of 1978 to record new tracks.

The centerpiece of those recordings was Sid’s punk cover of “My Way.”

When Sid stepped into the Studio de la Grande Armée, he was profoundly out of his mind. He didn’t know the lyrics. The crew had to write them out on cue cards. He sang the first half as a mocking, Dracula-esque ballad before the track exploded into a frantic punk tempo. The iconic footage of Sid in a white tuxedo, stumbling down a grand staircase, firing a prop gun into an audience of wealthy theatergoers, was filmed specifically as a centerpiece for McLaren’s film.

Sparks captured the grotesque theater of it:

They’ll introduce me, “Hello, hello!” / Women seduce me and champagne flows / When the lights go low / There’s only one song I know.

That was Sid’s entire moment. The white tuxedo, the manufactured spectacle, McLaren’s puppet show. And when the lights went low, there was only one song he knew - because someone else had to write it on cue cards for him.

Here’s where the legal irony kicks in: anyone can cover a song under fair use laws as long as you credit the writers. The exception is if the cover version alters the lyrics or adds heavy profanity. Sid’s version included profanity. Paul Anka and Frank Sinatra had the legal right to block it.

They didn’t.

Instead, Anka and Sinatra found Sid’s version sincere. They appreciated the punk anarchy delivery as truly being “his way.” They chose not to exercise their legal right to stop it. You can see the version in the YouTube clip below. Sid is mocking Sinatra so openly that he changes his voice to a grotesque guttural spew. Which makes Anka’s and Sinatra’s acceptance of it even more disingenuous and absurd.

Which is a fascinatingly generous read of a performance that was anything but autonomous. Sid Vicious had zero agency. He was McLaren’s marionette, a drugged-out prop singing about doing it his way while being completely controlled by someone else. The song is an anthem of independence performed by someone who had none. And the people who wrote it saw it as sincere.

Less than a year later, Sid Vicious was dead. Heroin overdose, possibly murder, possibly self-inflicted. The circumstances remain inconclusive. But the irony is airtight: he sang “My Way,” and he ended up in hell.

The contrast is stark. Anka blocked Elvis, the king of rock and roll, citing style mismatch and disapproval of his substance abuse. But Sid Vicious? A heroin-addicted alleged bassist who couldn't play, needed lyric cue cards, and openly mocked the song in a grotesque guttural spew? That got Anka's blessing. None of Sid's behavior bothered him.

One ended up a Vegas tragedy. The other ended up dead. Both got hell.

The Ones Who Got Away

So when Sparks ask, “When do I get to sing ‘My Way’? In heaven or hell?” they’re asking a question with a pretty clear historical answer: probably hell. Sinatra’s in heaven, sure, but he’s also trapped there, anchored to the song forever. Everyone else who’s touched it has been destroyed.

Except for two artists. David Bowie and Sparks. The ones who got rejected or refused to perform it. And both of them made something better.

Bowie channeled his bitterness from being fired off “Comme d’habitude” into “Life on Mars?”, a sprawling, surreal masterpiece that’s infinitely more interesting than “My Way” ever was. Sparks wrote “When Do I Get to Sing ‘My Way,’” a meta-commentary that’s sharper, funnier, and more insightful than the original. The ultimate irony is: the only way to actually do it “your way” is to reject “My Way” itself.

But if you walk away, if you take the rejection and transform it into something new, you escape the curse entirely. Sparks saw the trap. They asked the question, maintained the distance, and never fell in. And on their comeback album, they sang about singing it. They stayed just far enough outside the blast radius to survive.

In the end, heaven or hell is not the real question. Bowie laid down the blueprint only to have it snatched away from him, thereby setting the curse in motion. Everyone who followed - Sinatra, Elvis, Sid - they’re all inhabiting the world Bowie created, whether they know it or not. Sparks, older and wiser, are the Greek Chorus, decades removed from the wreckage, telling us the cautionary tale, asking the question after everyone else had fallen in. The rest? Still singing someone else’s song.

Before You Go

Missed Last Week?

Catch up and read the post on 3 songs interconnected with 3 bands and one wizard, Bizarre Song Triangle.

Coming Soon

An outsider’s guide to Japan (the band).

Thank you for reading this deep dive. If this piece moved you, taught you something new, or reminded you why music still matters, please consider sharing or restacking it. These stories deserve to be told and remembered.

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