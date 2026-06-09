Hi-Fi Amateur

Hi-Fi Amateur

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RomHeadTech's avatar
RomHeadTech
9h

Fantastic work. Might I suggest that Depeche Mode’s “Agent Orange” is an even more direct descendant?

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