Hi-Fi Amateur

Hi-Fi Amateur

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff “H” Harrington's avatar
Jeff “H” Harrington
Feb 17

This is fantastic, Ali. Thank you for sharing this. I feel privileged to have shared these posts with you. Thank you. And I'm so glad you included the Colbert video! I had been looking for video from the Broadway show and didn't see that! It's so great to see Shara Nova up there!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Hi-Fi Amateur and others
Lisa Marie Simmons's avatar
Lisa Marie Simmons
Apr 15

I love everything about this post. Illinoise must be absolutely mesmerizing, mass catharsis? Yes please.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Hi-Fi Amateur and others
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ali Awan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture