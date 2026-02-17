When my good friend Julian Martin encouraged me to join Substack and write about music. There were at least three ideas I had in my head. Write about Sparks, write about The Church, and do a piece on Sufjan Stevens’ Come on Feel the Illinoise. The idea was that this post was going to coincide with the album’s 20th Anniversary. Well, now the album is almost 21, and since I had a daughter that just turned 21, it reminded me that’s a better milestone to celebrate anyway. This album is old enough to drink and make regretful mistakes.

My post begins with my family in New York, watching a broadway production inspired by the music of Sufjan Stevens, titled Illinoise.

I’m not a Broadway person. Never have been. So when I found myself sitting in the St. James Theatre last year, watching dancers move silently across the stage; no dialogue, just movement and song, I was certain I’d made a mistake. Other people singing Sufjan Stevens’ songs while a story unfolded entirely through choreography? This wasn’t what I came for.

But somehow, against every expectation, it worked.

The Accidental Discovery

About fifteen years ago, Spotify’s algorithm was different. Better, maybe. Before AI took over, when it still felt like some human curator somewhere understood exactly what you needed to hear. That’s when Sufjan Stevens’ music found me, or rather, when the algorithm decided I needed to find him.

I was in a difficult place. My family had just made an enormous gamble; sold everything, moved to the UK to find medical care that had failed us back home. Two infant daughters whose health hung in the balance. A marriage strained by trauma and uncertainty. No support system, no familiar faces, just the weight of hoping we’d made the right choice.

Late one night, “Fourth of July” from Carrie & Lowell drifted through my headphones. Tears came before I even understood why. The song didn’t offer answers or comfort in the traditional sense; it just made space for the grief and fear I’d been carrying alone.

More songs followed. I started liking them, searching for albums, learning this was an artist with a name I initially thought might share some connection to my own heritage. (I was wrong.) He remained an enigma, a few faceless tunes offering solace during hours of profound uncertainty.

Then I discovered ….

Sufjan Stevens Invites You To Come on Feel the Illinoise

Having lived in Iowa for years, having driven through Michigan, Minnesota, and Illinois countless times, I connected immediately to his Midwestern sensibility. The way he could make a state feel both specific and universal. The way loneliness and beauty coexisted in the same breath.

The album was released in 2005 as the second installment of what Stevens called his Fifty States Project, a promise to create an album for each American state. After Michigan established him as someone to watch, Illinoise should have been just the next geographic milestone.

Instead, it became what critics and fans now call a masterpiece.

Stevens would later admit the whole fifty-states concept was a promotional gimmick, a way to generate buzz when he was working a publishing job in New York and making music on the side. But the gimmick produced something genuine: a 22-track epic where Stevens wrote, recorded, and produced every note himself, playing some twenty different instruments across a sprawling exploration of history, mythology, and deeply personal reflection.

Where Michigan was intimate and personal, Illinoise was encyclopedic and ambitious, a deep dive into a state Stevens had barely visited, built from research, archives, conversations with locals, and pure imagination. It shouldn’t have worked. But it did.

From Album to Stage: The Broadway Transformation

Fast forward to 2024, and I’m sitting in that Broadway theater, skeptical.

The Musical Adaptation

Justin Peck, the Tony-winning choreographer from New York City Ballet, had somehow convinced Broadway to take a chance on a show with no spoken dialogue. Just dancers, three vocalists wearing butterfly wings (a nod to Stevens’ original tour costume), and an eleven-piece band performing new arrangements by Timo Andres.

Peck had discovered Illinoise when he was eighteen, the same year he joined New York City Ballet as an apprentice. The album had been with him his entire career. He’d already collaborated with Stevens on multiple ballets. This wasn’t a cash-grab jukebox musical; this was something more personal.

Working with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury, Peck created a narrative about young people gathered around a campfire in Illinois, sharing stories of their lives. A framework to hold the songs, to give them theatrical weight while trusting movement to do what words couldn’t.

When Peck’s mother died of cancer in 2012, it was Illinoise that helped him grieve. The show, in some ways, became his own full-circle moment.

The Family Experience

I was doubtful. My wife and two daughters were there too; our family has wildly different music tastes, with only occasional intersections. This was one of those rare moments where we’d all agreed to show up for something together.

Then the lead singer’s voice soared. It captured every dynamic, every emotional shift that had made these songs matter to me in the first place. As the choreography pulled us into uncomfortable, grief-stricken stories, I felt everything I’d felt alone in my room listening to Carrie & Lowell. Tears streaming down my face. I was embarrassed to look at my family, embarrassed to glance at the stranger sitting next to me.

Then I realized: the entire sold-out venue was experiencing the same thing. We were all crying. All of us, strangers, families, people who came in skeptical like me, connected through shared empathy and grief. The music had created something I’d never experienced before: collective catharsis.

What I’d only known as private solace had become communal. Hearing other voices sing songs I’d internalized as mine, songs that had met me in my isolation, didn’t diminish them. It revealed new dimensions. The choreography told stories the lyrics only hinted at. The theater transformed what I’d experienced alone, late at night through headphones, into something larger than myself.

Illinoise had found me when I needed it most, a private companion during the hardest transition of my life. And then, years later, it found me again in a completely different form. What began as solitary comfort became public celebration. The intimacy remained, but now it existed within something larger

Two Perspectives: One Shared Experience

My co-poster Jeff “H” Harrington, in this Substack series, has written a deep analysis of The Predatory Wasp of the Palisades Is Out to Get Us!, one of the album’s most beloved and enigmatic tracks. His piece excavates the layers of that single song with the kind of attention it deserves.

What strikes me about Illinoise, both as an album and now as a theatrical experience, is how much room it holds. Room for scholarly analysis and visceral emotion. Room for personal grief and collective joy. Room for meticulous historical research and pure imaginative flight.

Peck and Drury’s Illinoise won the Tony for Best Choreography and ran for sixteen weeks before closing last August. Stevens himself texted Peck after seeing it: “Bravo! It’s really beautiful.”

The show proved that dance could be the primary narrative delivery system on Broadway, that silence could be as powerful as dialogue, that an indie folk album about Illinois could become a theatrical event that overwhelmed audiences with emotion.

For me, it proved something simpler: that the music we need finds us when we’re ready for it, and sometimes it finds us again in forms we never expected.

Before You Go…

Thank you for reading this post about my journey to discovering Sufjan Stevens’ music and the Broadway show. What albums have found you at exactly the right moment? Have you experienced art that transformed through reinterpretation? I’d love to hear your stories in the comments. Especially if Sufjan’s music transformed you.

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Revisit the series:

Part 1: The Predatory Wasp of the Palisades Is Out to Get Us!

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