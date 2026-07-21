Hi-Fi Amateur

Hi-Fi Amateur

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Edie Marie Webb's avatar
Edie Marie Webb
4d

Thank you for always bringing my attention to bands that I've always known about but haven't listened to enough.

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Howard Salmon's avatar
Howard Salmon
20h

This is such an enjoyable read because you never pretend to be an authority—you let us experience the discovery alongside you. I particularly loved how you began by documenting your expectations before pressing play, then allowed the music to reshape them. That's genuine curiosity in action. We've all had artists we've unfairly overlooked, and this is a wonderful reminder that great music waits patiently until we're ready to hear it. I suspect this won't be your last journey into Dead Can Dance.

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