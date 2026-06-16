Hi-Fi Amateur

Hi-Fi Amateur

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff “H” Harrington's avatar
Jeff “H” Harrington
3d

Great post! I was surprised to learn that Lodger was not recorded in Berlin. Sorry but it’s my second favorite Bowie album haha (after Blackstar)

Reply
Share
5 replies by Hi-Fi Amateur and others
The Twelve Inch (Disco/80s)'s avatar
The Twelve Inch (Disco/80s)
3d

Great write-up on an album I know least well from Bowie. I love “Golden Years”. I played it a lot in my DJ sets, but I never really felt the urge to listen to the album itself. Just like you, there was always that Berlin connection in the back of my mind.

In my case, I think it has a lot to do with Stage. Almost all of the songs from Station to Station made it onto the setlist of that tour, and Stage captured them brilliantly. Strangely enough, “Golden Years” wasn’t among them. But anyway, the Station to Station material was a perfect fit alongside the Berlin albums in a live setting.

Thanks for sharing this, Ali.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Hi-Fi Amateur
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ali Awan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture