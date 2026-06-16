Welcome back Hi-Fiers,

Last week we explored Kraftwerk’s Radio-Activity, and the seismic shift it represented: the moment a German quartet from Düsseldorf quietly dismantled the entire blues-rooted architecture of rock and roll and replaced it with something colder, stranger, and more prescient than almost anyone could recognize at the time. If you haven’t read that one yet, I’d encourage you to start there, because what follows is, in many ways, its direct consequence.

I came to Station to Station through the back door. For most of my listening life I assumed it was part of Bowie’s Berlin Trilogy, filed alongside Low and Heroes in my head as a coherent run of albums. Then I fact-checked myself. Station to Station has no Brian Eno, no Berlin, no official trilogy membership. The third album, the one that completes the set, is Lodger.

So I went to Lodger. And I was disappointed. Not just in the music, which felt thematically and sonically like a step sideways from the two albums it was supposedly completing, but in the reasoning behind the label. The album wasn’t recorded in Berlin either: sessions happened in Switzerland and New York. What it does have is Eno’s name on the credits. On Low and Heroes, that meant something visceral and unmistakable. On Lodger, it felt more like a stamp than a presence.

That disappointment sent me back to Station to Station with a question nagging at me. Because here was an album with the Berlin sound before Berlin. The Kraftwerk DNA, absorbed and transformed, without Eno’s hand guiding it. My original misconception, it turned out, was more right than the official version.

The Chameleon Before the Shed

To understand what Station to Station is, you first need to understand what Bowie was escaping.

By 1975, he had already cycled through personas at a pace that would have exhausted a lesser performer. The mod. The folk-rock oddity of “Space Oddity”. The gender-bending glam messiah of Ziggy Stardust. Each reinvention was total, and each one rooted, for all its theatricality, in the fundamental grammar of rock and roll: blues scales, R&B chord progressions, electric guitars doing guitar things.

His American years deepened that dependency. He chased his heroes to New York, Velvet Underground and Andy Warhol, and found the reception less warm than he’d hoped. But he bounced back fast, and his return to the United States as a fully formed glam icon brought the full reward: arenas, money, adulation, and Los Angeles. Then Young Americans, his Philadelphia soul album, where he gave a young, unknown Luther Vandross his first significant studio credit as a backing vocalist. By every conventional measure, it was a success.

But Los Angeles was doing something else to him entirely.

Bowie had developed a ferocious cocaine habit, surviving, by his own account, on a diet of peppers and milk. His weight dropped below 100 pounds. He rented a house in Bel Air with a mock-Egyptian interior, burned black candles, and claimed to see bodies falling past the windows. He became obsessed with the occult. The Alan Yentob documentary Cracked Actor caught him in this period, hollow-eyed in a limousine, barely coherent. He was also, in between all of this, finishing a film. Nicolas Roeg’s The Man Who Fell to Earth cast Bowie as a gaunt alien who arrives on Earth and is slowly destroyed by it. Bowie would later note that he wasn’t acting.

The Signal from Düsseldorf

Into this wreckage came a sound.

Bowie had been paying attention to Kraftwerk since Autobahn in 1974. But it was Radio-Activity, released in late 1975, that crystallized something for him. What he heard, in his own words, was:

“their singular determination to stand apart from stereotypical American chord sequences and their wholehearted embrace of a European sensibility.”

He didn’t describe it as pretty, or fun, or even immediately accessible. He described it as the future.

Where the blues had always been the river that everything flowed from, Kraftwerk had simply redirected the river. Found sounds. Electronic percussion. The space between sounds as a compositional element in itself. Steam and static as melody. It was music that felt like it had been assembled rather than performed, and to Bowie, drowning in the most American city on earth, it felt like a rope thrown from the other side of the Atlantic.

Cherokee Studios, Los Angeles, 1975

Cherokee Studios, Los Angeles (1975), Station to Station Recording sessions with David Bowie (center) and the session musicians who created it with him

The great irony of Station to Station is that it sounds like a European record, and it was made entirely in Los Angeles.

Recorded at Cherokee Studios in Hollywood between September and November 1975, the album was co-produced by Bowie and Harry Maslin, a journeyman who had worked with him on the “Fame” sessions. Tony Visconti was unavailable. Brian Eno was not involved. Robert Fripp was not involved. The Berlin era had not begun. What Bowie had was a rhythm section: guitarist Carlos Alomar, the anchor of the Young Americans sessions; Earl Slick on lead guitar; George Murray on bass; Dennis Davis on drums; and Roy Bittan, borrowed from Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, on piano.

Bowie would later say he remembered almost nothing of the recording. He was, by his own admission, strung out on cocaine for the entirety of it.

And yet.

The album that emerged is one of the most focused, purposeful, and quietly radical things he ever made. This is not the work of a man who had lost the plot. This is the work of a man who had found a new one, even if he couldn’t quite see it yet through the haze.

The Thin White Duke

By the time the album was finished, Bowie had a new persona to match it. The Thin White Duke: cold, aristocratic, stripped of the warmth and theatricality of Ziggy or Aladdin Sane. Waistcoat, slicked-back blonde hair, a character drained of colour in every sense. The Isolar tour that followed embraced the same logic: no vibrant costumes, no glam theatre. Just stark fluorescent white light against a black backdrop. He named the tour Isolar, a phonetic compression of ice and solar, two extremes that cancel each other out and yet coexist. The same linguistic instinct Kraftwerk had applied to Radio-Activity: a single word holding annihilation and energy in the same breath, intense heat and absolute cold collapsed into one thing. He took it on the road in 1976, playing Radio-Activity in its entirety over the PA as audiences filed into the venues.

Ten Minutes and Counting

“Station to Station”

The title track is where everything is staked, and everything is won.

At just over ten minutes, it is the longest studio recording Bowie ever made. In 1976, that running time would have signaled one thing to most listeners: progressive rock. Genesis. Rush. Extended guitar solos and concept suites. What they got instead was something that bore no resemblance to any of that.

The song opens with the sound of a train: metal on metal, steam and industrial percussion, a slow mechanical build that lasts nearly two full minutes before a note is played. It is an unmistakable homage to the locomotive sounds embedded in Radio-Activity, and to the found-sound philosophy that Kraftwerk had elevated to art. Bowie was not stealing; he was translating. He was showing that the same instinct, the use of the machine as instrument, the world as studio, could be applied by a human performer with a very different set of tools. But where Kraftwerk prioritized system and rigor, Bowie commandeered pure expressionism. He took their method and ran it through his own chaos: his drug paranoia, his half-formed mysticism, his occult obsessions. And out came something that sounded like neither Kraftwerk nor anything Bowie had done before.

Earl Slick’s guitar work on the track is worth pausing on. Bowie said of it: “I got some quite extraordinary things out of Earl Slick. I think it captured his imagination to make noises on guitar, and textures, rather than playing the right notes.” Carlos Alomar, meanwhile, provided the rhythmic skeleton that allowed everyone else room to breathe. These are not musicians who get cited enough. The Berlin era would bring Eno and Fripp, and those collaborations are rightly celebrated. But Station to Station is what Bowie built without them, from scratch, with a band of players who had no template for what he was asking.

The song’s second half erupts into something almost unrecognizable from its opening: a propulsive, slightly delirious groove that pulls in disco and funk without fully surrendering to either. The R&B roots Bowie was supposedly leaving behind ghost through the rhythm section, stubborn and irrepressible. He could not fully shed that skin, not yet. And the result is richer for it.



Watch Adrian Belew take the song to another level (on guitar) in this live clip from the Isolar tour:

“TVC15”

My favorite track on the album, and the strangest thing on it. Its origin is pure Bowie: Iggy Pop, deep in a drug haze at the Bel Air house, became convinced the television set was swallowing his girlfriend. Bowie filed that away and made a carnival out of it.

The instruction to Roy Bittan was to play it like Professor Longhair, the New Orleans barroom pianist. Loose, rolling, slightly drunk. Bowie told the band he wanted it “loose and stupid,” feel over precision. And for most of its running time, that’s exactly what it is: joyously unhinged, a B-movie fantasy about a man contemplating crawling into a TV screen to find his swallowed lover.

But then something happens towards the end. The “oh-oh-oh” chant locks in (lifted from a 1964 Yardbirds single), the guitars stop playing and start hammering. The piano, which sounded so warm and human at the start, gets absorbed into the rhythm. Everything narrows into a single driving pulse. What began as a New Orleans bar song ends somewhere else entirely.

That ending is Kraftwerk. Not in any technical sense: there’s no synthesizer here, no electronic percussion. But the philosophy is the same. Strip it back, lock it in, let the repetition do the hypnotic work. Bowie arrived there through chaos and instinct rather than design, but the destination rhymes. The machine swallows the music, just as the television swallows the girl.

To me, hearing this as a kid with no reference points, no New Orleans, no rock and roll history, no Philly soul, it sounded like nothing I had heard before. Jarring in a way that almost suggested punk without the aggression. Alien without being cold. It didn’t belong to any world I knew.

In December 1979, Bowie took it to Saturday Night Live, flanked by the extraordinary countertenor Klaus Nomi and performance artist Joey Arias, who dragged a pink plastic poodle with a television screen in its mouth across the stage while Bowie performed in a skirt and heels. For a generation of American kids, this was their introduction to Bowie: no MTV yet, no internet, just staying up late on a Saturday and suddenly the world looking completely different. The same jolt British kids described when they saw Ziggy Stardust perform “Starman” on Top of the Pops seven years earlier. Alien. Not from here.

One of those kids was Kurt Cobain. Fourteen years later, he covered The Man Who Sold the World at MTV Unplugged, acoustic guitar fed through a fuzz box, months before his death. Bowie said he was blown away.

An excerpt from the Saturday Night Live Performance

Other Album Tracks

“Golden Years” is where the R&B roots are most visible. Slinky, seductive, a genuine pop song: it sounds like it wandered in from the Young Americans sessions and decided to stay. It doesn’t fit the cold architecture of the title track or the deconstructed pulse of “TVC 15”, and that’s precisely what makes it interesting. Bowie’s past refusing to leave quietly. For a generation of European producers who heard it, that bass line and the shimmer between funk rhythm and synthesizer would wind through the DNA of British new wave for years.

“Word on a Wing” is the most startling track on the album's first side. Written from inside a cocaine-addled spiritual crisis during the filming of The Man Who Fell to Earth, it is a genuine, plaintive prayer. Bowie, a man who performed sincerity through layers of irony and persona, drops everything here and simply means it.

The following live clip is the full Thin White Duke persona

“Stay” is the album's most overtly physical moment: a locked funk groove that sounds like it was built to be played at volume in a room with no windows. Earl Slick's guitar is relentless, Carlos Alomar's rhythm work immaculate. But underneath all of it, almost imperceptibly, the synthesizers hold a constant ambient layer. Not melody, not structure: atmosphere. The space between the notes. It creates a fragile tension, a slight unease that doesn't resolve. The funk and the synth don't fuse here: they coexist uneasily, each refusing to give way to the other. The new wave and synthpop acts that followed, even Japan, would later complete that fusion more seamlessly. Bowie left the seams showing, and the discomfort is the point. You can hear the seeds of “Sound and Vision” in it, a track that was still a year away, waiting to be born in Berlin.



“Wild is the Wind” closes the album, and earns it. Inspired by Nina Simone’s version of the song, it is stark and almost unbearably tender. It sounds less like a conclusion and more like an exit. A man preparing to leave.

Even though the clip below is from Bowie’s Reality tour in the 2000’s, it features Earl Slick who played guitar on the original recording.

The Real Berlin Album

What is easy to miss, in all the mythology around the Berlin years, is that Iggy Pop was on the same journey, though he arrived separately. Bowie left Los Angeles first, forcing himself into seclusion in Berlin to detox from cocaine. Tony Visconti was there to help. The withdrawal was brutal, and the PTSD from it would show up in the studio: a rawness, an exposure that Bowie channeled directly into the work. Iggy followed shortly after, and soon the two were roommates in a city that had no interest in their fame.

The Isolar tour continued through Europe, and it was during a date in Düsseldorf that Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider came to the show and met Bowie and Iggy backstage. Kraftwerk were fans; the admiration was entirely mutual. The relationship deepened: Kraftwerk met Bowie again backstage after his Paris date, two worlds that had been orbiting each other from a distance finally in the same room.

A year later, Kraftwerk immortalized the connection. Trans Europe Express named Bowie and Iggy explicitly in its lyrics. The artists who had pointed Bowie towards his future had written him into their own. The circle was complete.

None of it happens without Station to Station.

That album is the proof of concept: that Bowie had understood what Kraftwerk were pointing at, not just aesthetically but philosophically. That the abandonment of American musical language was not an affectation but a genuine reorientation. That the future of his music was European, electronic, structured differently, and built from stranger materials.

He just had to survive Los Angeles long enough to get there. The album he made in the process, against all odds, broken down in a coke haze, with musicians assembled in a hurry and a producer who went on to make records for the Bay City Rollers, is the missing piece. The prologue written after the fact. The lost album of the Berlin Trilogy, in every sense that matters.

Further Listening

Radio-Activity — Kraftwerk (1975): The album Bowie played to his audiences before they took their seats on the Station to Station tour. The blueprint, and the provocation.

The Idiot — Iggy Pop (1977): The parallel journey. Bowie produces, Berlin beckons, and Kraftwerk’s shadow falls across every track.

Low — David Bowie (1977): Where the thread from Station to Station leads. Brian Eno arrives. The transformation completes.

Wild is the Wind — Nina Simone (1966): The version that brought the song to Bowie’s attention, and the one that makes his closing track make sense.

Quiet Life — Japan (1980): What happens when the tension Bowie left unresolved on Stay finally finds its resolution. Funk and soul fused completely with synthesizer, the seams gone, the future arrived.

Inspired

Real Life — Magazine (1978): The entire sound and aesthetic of Magazine is unthinkable without this era of Bowie. Howard Devoto heard the blueprint and ran with it.

The Scream — Siouxsie and the Banshees (1978): Cold, angular, and built on the same foundations. Their first two albums are Station to Station’s darkest children.

The Pleasure Principle — Gary Numan (1979): The synthesizer steps out from the ambient layer and takes over entirely. The logical endpoint of what “Stay” was reaching for. Although, Gary Numan drew from the same creative well as Bowie and named Kraftwerk as his main influence.

Remain in Light — Talking Heads (1980): Funk and repetition locked together until they become something else entirely. Bowie’s unresolved tension, resolved differently. Adrian Belew, who joined Bowie for the Isolar tour (Station to Station) and Lodger, played guitar on this album.

The Cars — The Cars (1978): The minimalism, the detachment, the pop song as a cold object. Bowie’s influence absorbed into American new wave without anyone quite admitting it.

Before You Go

Missed Last Week?

Read my post on Kraftwerk’s Radio-Activity, the album that influenced not only Station to Station but Bowie’s next 3 albums in Berlin.

Thank you for reading this deep dive. If this piece moved you, taught you something new, or reminded you why music still matters, please consider sharing or restacking it. These stories deserve to be told and remembered.

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