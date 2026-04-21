Hi-Fi Amateur

Hi-Fi Amateur

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Jeff “H” Harrington's avatar
Jeff “H” Harrington
Apr 21

Continuing your good work here — giving due to under appreciated albums! This is really good and I’m surprised it didn’t have more of an impact!

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Howard Salmon's avatar
Howard Salmon
8d

Also, if you have not already, you might want to check out David Lynch and Chrystabell’s collaboration This Train. It came to mind while I was reading this, because it seems to occupy a similarly intriguing space between mood, atmosphere, and songcraft.

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