Hi-Fi Amateur

Hi-Fi Amateur

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Steve Crane
19h

Thank you for this, it is a beautiful piece of music writing. I’ve never read the San Jacinto story put exactly this way, and wrapping up with PG’s orchestral Listening Wind was so perfect. Chef's kiss!

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