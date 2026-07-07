Welcome back, Hi-Fiers,

It’s been a minute. Almost three weeks off the grid, which is the longest I’ve gone without publishing since starting this thing, and I’m not going to pretend I didn’t need it. Most of that time was split between the Highlands of Scotland and the Irish countryside: a lot of driving on the wrong side of narrow roads, a lot of standing in front of scenery trying to find a word better than “beautiful” and failing every time.

Somewhere in this glen, weather turned a five-day delay into a massacre.

I don’t have a drop of Scottish or Irish blood in me, but their music has pulled at me for as long as I can remember, traditional stuff included, the fiddles, mandolins, celtic drums and pipes and all of it. Being there made sense of that pull in a way records alone never had. You hear where it comes from when you’re standing in it.

We stopped in the hills one afternoon, the kind of scenery that makes you understand why people fight wars over a piece of ground. Our guide told us a story that had nothing to do with scenery. In 1692, the clan chief of Glencoe delayed swearing an oath of allegiance to the crown, not out of defiance, but because the paperwork sent him sixty miles out of his way in the worst weather of the year. He made it. Just late. Government troops arrived not long after and were housed by the MacDonalds as guests, fed and sheltered for nearly two weeks, before turning on their hosts at dawn. The betrayal of hospitality was the point. Dozens killed outright, dozens more dead of exposure fleeing into the snow.

Rannoch Moor. The kind of quiet that makes old stories feel very close.

It’s the kind of story that makes you want to believe it couldn’t happen now, that it belongs to some more brutal, more primitive past. Except it keeps happening, in different centuries, in different countries, with different names.

I couldn’t stop thinking about it in Scottish and Irish terms, which meant, eventually, I couldn’t stop thinking about Big Country.

A Left Turn Nobody Asked For

Big Country’s first two albums were enormous. The Crossing turned four guys from Dunfermline into an MTV fixture, dual guitars run through e-bows until they sounded like bagpipes, all of it built for open roads and driving fast. Steeltown followed it to the top of the UK charts. By 1986 the commercial math was simple: keep doing the thing that was already working, and keep winning.

They didn’t do that. The Seer is still recognizably Big Country, the same guitars, the same drive, but it turns inward toward the traditional Scottish sound the first two albums only gestured at. It became a concept record built on Scottish history: the collapse of the steel towns and mining communities and what that hollowing-out did to the people left behind, and, more quietly, the Highland Clearances, the forced displacement of Highlanders in favor of sheep farming that scattered families across Canada, New Zealand, and the American frontier.

I must leave this land

And the hunger that is here

But the place I stand

Is the one I love so dear (“Rememberance Day”)

“Remembrance Day” carries that history without turning the album into a history lecture. It’s there for anyone listening closely, and easy to miss for anyone who isn’t, which is probably how they wanted it.

“Red Fox” goes even further back, and further into a true story. Colin Campbell of Glenure, the government factor sent to clear Stewart tenants from confiscated land after (the battle of) Culloden, was shot dead in 1752 and known to this day by the same nickname Adamson used for the song’s title. That same killing, and the wrongful hanging that followed it, is the historical spine of Robert Louis Stevenson’s Kidnapped. Adamson took a story that already had a foothold in Scottish literature and put it back into the mouths of four guys with guitars.

Kidnapped in the dead of night

I did no wrong, I will not fight

It was not me, I will not run

But I believe in what was done

John, John, there's something wrong

The guns are found and the fox is gone

John, John, before too long

It will be me they hang it on

They had every commercial reason to stay bigger, louder, more arena-ready. They chose specific instead, and rooted instead. That choice is the whole story of this album.

The Duet and the Mix That Got Buried

The title track exists because Stuart Adamson wanted a woman’s voice inside the song, and he didn’t want just any voice. He wanted Kate Bush, specifically, and asked for her by name. Her camp wanted to hear the song first. She liked it, worked out her parts, then came into the studio and spent the better part of a day on them. By every account from the room, it was a genuine duet, not a guest spot tacked on for a name on the sleeve.

Producer Robin Millar built the album around performances like that one: dry, direct, unadorned. The label heard it and got nervous. It didn’t sound like 1986 to them. So Walter Turbitt was brought in to remix the whole record, gloss it up, add the reverb of the era. Kate Bush’s vocal, the thing Adamson had gone out of his way to get, came out the other side buried in the mix. The band hated it. They’ve said so, on the record, more than once.

Here’s the part I can’t get my head around. Robin Millar is alive. He’s talked openly about the mix he made and what happened to it. The surviving members of Big Country have all said, unambiguously, that his version is the one that should exist. There’s a documented decade-plus of fans asking for it, loudly, in the open. And as of this year, the fortieth anniversary of the album, it still doesn’t exist anywhere anyone can hear it. One rumor from a few years back had Millar offering to remix it fresh for release, with the label supposedly open to it. Nothing came of it. No explanation given.

I don’t get what there is left to protect. The people involved agree on what the right version sounds like. The only thing standing between that and an actual release is whoever currently owns the tapes deciding it’s worth the paperwork.

None of this happened in a vacuum. The label had gold in its hands and diluted it, then, when it underperformed in the US, needed an explanation that didn’t point back at their own decisions. The one that stuck was simple: too Scottish, too niche, too specific for anyone outside the UK to connect with.

That explanation hasn’t aged well. You could draw a straight line from the same well of Scottish history, betrayal, blood feuds, clan warfare, oaths broken in the snow, to some of the biggest cultural exports of the last two decades. Game of Thrones built an empire on exactly this material; George R.R. Martin has pointed to the Glencoe massacre itself as one of the direct inspirations for the Red Wedding. Braveheart won Best Picture off the back of it. Outlander spent over a decade turning Highland history into a global streaming phenomenon, one that just wrapped its final season this year to record viewership. Those are just to name a few. “Specific and Scottish” was never the problem. It never has been. What The Seer needed wasn’t a more universal subject; it needed a label that knew how to sell what it already had.

What Got Left Behind

Scottish history didn’t stay niche. It just took the rest of the culture a couple of decades to catch up. Braveheart, Outlander, Game of Thrones, all of it proved there was a global audience hungry for exactly what The Seer was built from, clan loyalty, betrayal, land, blood. Big Country just got there first, without the marketing budget or the timing to make it land the way it should have.

Stuart Adamson died in 2001. He never got to see how thoroughly the world would come around to the things he was writing about in 1986. That’s the real shame of it, not that he was ahead of his time, plenty of artists are, but that being ahead of your time only pays off if someone’s still around to cash in on it.

What he and the band were doing on The Seer wasn’t a gimmick or a marketing angle. It was four guys playing what they were proud of, what they’d grown up on, without the machine behind them that would eventually make Highland history a billion-dollar export. They just needed someone to sell it right. Nobody did.

I came home from the Highlands with that album stuck in my head for a reason. Standing in that landscape, hearing the stories that don’t make it into textbooks, it’s easy to understand exactly what Adamson heard when he wrote these songs. It’s the same thing I heard, an ocean away, with no Scottish blood in me at all: this place has stories worth telling, and someone finally told them right.

I leave you with this electrifying live rendition of The Seer. What really made me fall in love with Big Country were the full televised concerts MTV played of theirs. Even without Kate Bush their music is rousing and emotional.

Further Reading

If the Brahan Seer legend caught your ear, Brian Cox's (Succession, Wolverine) Beyond Explanation (2005) covers him in one episode alongside other Highland folklore, and the BBC's own Legends of Scotland archive and Brahan Seer radio documentary go deeper into the full run of prophecies. Unfortunately outside of Scotland and the UK these are not freely available to stream.

However, doing a quick YouTube search of “Brahan Seer” will get you some good results worth watching.

For the Highland Clearances themselves, John Prebble's The Highland Clearances remains the standard account.

Before You Go…

Missed Last Week?

Read my post on David Bowie's Station to Station. A different kind of left turn by another artist.

Coming Next Week

Bauhuas in 10 songs

Thank you for reading this deep dive. If this piece moved you, taught you something new, or reminded you why music still matters, please consider sharing or restacking it. These stories deserve to be told and remembered.

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