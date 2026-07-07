Hi-Fi Amateur

Hi-Fi Amateur

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Steve Goldberg's avatar
Steve Goldberg
6dEdited

Great piece! And glad that your vacation was so wonderful and picturesque and music provoking. You definitely have me wanting to travel to Scotland and Ireland, two countries I haven’t been to yet.

And I did not know the history of Big Country’s third album. So I learned a lot reading this. It really is a shame that the original production has not been released yet. Especially with the 40th anniversary happening. It seems like the perfect time to bring it to the fans. It seems that the 1980s were rife with stories like this. Of terrible production decisions and label fear of anything different than what was popular previously.

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Mark Williams's avatar
Mark Williams
6d

Great band. Loved them from day 1. Never got to see them with Stuart. Saw them a few years back locally. Could not stop jumping about. Maybe time to listen to seer again

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