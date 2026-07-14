Hi-Fi Amateur

Hi-Fi Amateur

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The Music Week
1d

just recently watched a video about this but you added so much more info to it! they’re Ziggy cover is amazing, love it!!

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aj
1d

I have a Daniel Ash cd, solo album, which is very good. It took a while for me to realise what sounds were being made by guitars.

And he had that track on the credits of 'American Psycho'

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