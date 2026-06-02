Hi-Fi Amateur

Hi-Fi Amateur

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Jeff Babko's avatar
Jeff Babko
1d

nice synopsis of some real pioneers- not even sons of them!!

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Ben L's avatar
Ben L
1d

I came to Japan from Sylvian's Secrets of the Beehive and loved it all. Still think Duran Duran was basically a Japan cover band, just with the edges sawed off.

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