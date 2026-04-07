Hi-Fi Amateur

Hi-Fi Amateur

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Susan J Hilger's avatar
Susan J Hilger
Apr 7

Wow! What a fabulous read! I was not at all familiar with the Go-Betweens. Great sound I will need to go back and listen to more.

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Stephen Huppert's avatar
Stephen Huppert
Apr 8Edited

Great tribute to a great Australian band. Two more songs everyone needs to listen to are "Cattle and Cane" and "Streets of your Town".

https://youtu.be/ZCbyByY-A6w?si=dJYKJX6_FPTmqkRb

https://youtu.be/8M_P_xX9Cmw?si=Up1rt6ouLbIGgENY

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