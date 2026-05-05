Hi-Fi Amateur

Hi-Fi Amateur

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Howard Salmon's avatar
Howard Salmon
1d

This really resonated with me. I love the way you frame these compilations not as disposable “best ofs,” but as entry points into entire worlds that were otherwise difficult, expensive, or culturally policed out of reach.

That distinction matters. For those of us who came up through physical media, record shops, imports, cassettes, borrowed albums, and partial access, discovery was not frictionless. The friction was part of the education. A compilation could become a map, a key, or sometimes the only realistic doorway into a band’s internal universe.

The Smiths section especially hit home for me. Growing up in England, then carrying those references through later moves and different versions of myself, I understand that strange feeling of a song or sleeve suddenly reconnecting you to place, class, weather, streets, and emotional geography. That is not nostalgia exactly. It is recognition.

I also appreciated the Pet Shop Boys section. The point about taste being policed is important. Some music was dismissed not because it lacked value, but because the surrounding culture was too narrow, insecure, or prejudiced to hear it properly.

As someone who still thinks in albums first, I found this a lovely reminder that compilations can also be serious listening documents. Sometimes they are not the end of the story. They are where the story begins.

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Frank Price's avatar
Frank Price
1d

Great article! I loved all of these.

Two more that I wore out are

- Squeeze Singles: 45s and Under

- XTC Waxworks: Some Singles

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