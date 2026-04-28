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Peter Gabriel: So at 40
The album that brought the world into Peter Gabriel's Real World
Apr 28
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Hi-Fi Amateur
32
17
8
Booth and the Bad Angel: The Lost Masterpiece of the '90s
How a collaboration between James' Tim Booth, Twin Peaks composer Angelo Badalamenti, and Suede's Bernard Butler created the decade's most underrated…
Apr 21
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Hi-Fi Amateur
17
10
6
The Church in 10 Songs
Early years from Of Skins and Heart to Remote Luxury
Apr 14
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Hi-Fi Amateur
26
19
7
Album Anniversary: Liberty Belle and the Black Diamond Express
The 1986 masterpiece by the Go-Betweens that you never heard
Apr 7
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Hi-Fi Amateur
27
16
7
March 2026
New Order Brotherhood at 40
The final gem of New Order's golden era
Mar 31
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Hi-Fi Amateur
27
15
8
Poem to Song — Alpenglow
You provide the melody - I’ll provide the song
Mar 24
•
Hi-Fi Amateur
and
Chris B. Writes
32
25
4
Earworms of the week
Some darkness and some love, and just a little blood
Mar 17
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Hi-Fi Amateur
24
17
3
Songs of War and Love
New wave songs about conflict
Mar 10
•
Hi-Fi Amateur
29
9
3
Pet Shop Boys: 40th Anniversary of Please
I would like the Pet Shop Boys album, please
Mar 3
•
Hi-Fi Amateur
and
Julian Martin
44
31
11
February 2026
Legend Spotlight: The Waterboys
Crafting the “Big Music”
Feb 24
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Hi-Fi Amateur
35
19
7
Illinoise: When Music Finds You Twice
A 21st Anniversary celebration
Feb 17
•
Hi-Fi Amateur
and
Jeff “H” Harrington
30
13
8
Britpop Casualty: Catherine Wheel
Caught Between Shoegaze and Britpop
Feb 10
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Hi-Fi Amateur
36
11
8
© 2026 Ali Awan
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