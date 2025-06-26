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Who am I? What is this?

I’m a guy who’s lived around the world, 2.5 continents, and in both coasts and middle of the United States. The one thing that unites everyone is food and music. I’m not here to discuss food, but the second one.

I love New Wave, Post Punk, Goth, Industrial, Alternative, Electronic, Indie music. I love to play music, and occassionally try to write music, but most importantly I’m a huge fan of music.

These are my musings, on what music I might be listening to, and sharing my views on good music. The goal is to post weekly. I will start with reviews of music that turns me on.

Eventually, as interest grows I hope to branch out into other topics, in which case I might create other blogs dedicated to other interests and topics.

I learned about SubStack through a music legend, who I had been a fan of for many years. Then by luck, a cousin of mine met him, and had him record a video message for me. Then I was lucky enough to do a few sessions online in music collaboration with him during Covid. It was guitarist, Marty Willson-Piper, legendary guitarist of bands like All About Eve, and The Church, and more recently Noctorum and Anekdoten.

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Paid subscribers will get additional benefits, such as access to music I create, songs I have written. This will include but not be limited to, more in-depth analyses of albums, and music and track by track insights.